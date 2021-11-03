Horse & Hound; 4 November 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 4 November, we bring you our horses in art special, which includes a look at why the extra effort of painting from life is worthwhile and much more. We also bring you an interview with Amanda Owen, star of Our Yorkshire Farm, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at why both the trained eye and technology have a place in the detection of lameness. In addition, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing, point-to-point and dressage from around the UK, plus a range of hunting features.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 4 November 2021
News
- Tokyo Olympic format ‘did not serve horses, riders or sport’
- Questions asked as National Trust members vote against trail-hunting
- Closing loophole should protect welfare
- Reported fireworks incidents up last year
Horses in art special
- All in a day’s work: The metal sculptor
- ‘Life from life’: Why the extra effort of painting from life is worthwhile
- ‘It’s marvellous Mr Munnings!’: The ultimate art for horse lovers
- Legends of the sport: Whistlejacket – Stubbs’ iconic painting
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: William Fox-Pitt
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Jay Halim
People and horses
- H&H interview: Amanda Owen
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- An art or a science?: Why both the trained eye and technology have a place in the detection of lameness
Kit and property
- Find a fixer-upper: Properties you can mould into a dream base
- New in the ring: An exercise rug, a shampoo, a technical top and more
Hunting
- Bailey and Batten – huntsmen helping out in Kenya: Two huntsmen who made the most of last year’s truncated season
- Legends of the chase: Tom Firr, the 19th century huntsman who helped make the Quorn the most famous pack in the world
- Hunting Life: The Heythrop’s Amy Morgan wins on her race-riding debut and Belvoir whipper-in Sam Jones is a horn-blowing champion
- Opinion: Andrew Sallis
- Hunter of a lifetime: Softie, the huge field master’s horse who let his rider believe he could ‘rule the world’
- From the field: Hound puppies and autumn fun
Reports
- Eventing: Pau, Le Lion d’Angers and Bicton grassroots three-day
- Dressage: Aintree International EC, Radfords EC, Beechwood EC and more
- Showjumping: Bury Farm, Senior Blue Chip round-up, Vejer de la Fronter and Lyon
- Racing: Down Royal, Wetherby and Ascot
- Point-to-point: Llangeinor Pentyrch
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more