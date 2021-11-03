Horse & Hound; 4 November 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 4 November, we bring you our horses in art special, which includes a look at why the extra effort of painting from life is worthwhile and much more. We also bring you an interview with Amanda Owen, star of Our Yorkshire Farm, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at why both the trained eye and technology have a place in the detection of lameness. In addition, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing, point-to-point and dressage from around the UK, plus a range of hunting features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 4 November 2021

News

Tokyo Olympic format ‘did not serve horses, riders or sport’

Questions asked as National Trust members vote against trail-hunting

Closing loophole should protect welfare

Reported fireworks incidents up last year

Horses in art special

All in a day’s work: The metal sculptor

‘Life from life’: Why the extra effort of painting from life is worthwhile

‘It’s marvellous Mr Munnings!’: The ultimate art for horse lovers

Legends of the sport: Whistlejacket – Stubbs’ iconic painting

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: William Fox-Pitt

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Jay Halim

People and horses

H&H interview: Amanda Owen

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

An art or a science?: Why both the trained eye and technology have a place in the detection of lameness

Kit and property

Find a fixer-upper: Properties you can mould into a dream base

New in the ring: An exercise rug, a shampoo, a technical top and more

Hunting

Bailey and Batten – huntsmen helping out in Kenya: Two huntsmen who made the most of last year’s truncated season

Legends of the chase: Tom Firr, the 19th century huntsman who helped make the Quorn the most famous pack in the world

Hunting Life: The Heythrop’s Amy Morgan wins on her race-riding debut and Belvoir whipper-in Sam Jones is a horn-blowing champion

Opinion: Andrew Sallis

Hunter of a lifetime: Softie, the huge field master’s horse who let his rider believe he could ‘rule the world’

From the field: Hound puppies and autumn fun

Reports

Eventing: Pau, Le Lion d’Angers and Bicton grassroots three-day

Dressage: Aintree International EC, Radfords EC, Beechwood EC and more

Showjumping: Bury Farm, Senior Blue Chip round-up, Vejer de la Fronter and Lyon

Racing: Down Royal, Wetherby and Ascot

Point-to-point: Llangeinor Pentyrch

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

