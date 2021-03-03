Horse & Hound; 4 March 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 4 March, we bring you the Welsh special, which includes a look into the influence of Welsh breeds in sports ponies and more. There is also an interview with National Hunt trainer Sandy Thomson, plus a close look at Nicola Wilson’s eventing medallist Bulana, and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Adelinde Cornelissen’s multi-medal-winning dressage star, Jerich Parzival. We also have reports from racing, international showjumping and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 4 March 2021

News