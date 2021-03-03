Horse & Hound; 4 March 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 4 March, we bring you the Welsh special, which includes a look into the influence of Welsh breeds in sports ponies and more. There is also an interview with National Hunt trainer Sandy Thomson, plus a close look at Nicola Wilson’s eventing medallist Bulana, and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Adelinde Cornelissen’s multi-medal-winning dressage star, Jerich Parzival. We also have reports from racing, international showjumping and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 4 March 2021
News
- Sport to restart soon
- Disappointment as Badminton cancels
- Spain’s equine herpes outbreak the most serious for decades
- Weight warning as horses kept on the brink of laminitis
Welsh special
- Horse hero: Moelview Prince Consort
- The winning ingredient: The influence of Welsh breeds on sports ponies
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: National Hunt trainer Sandy Thomson
- All in a day’s work: The pack pony guide
- In the spotlight: Nicola Wilson’s eventing medallist Bulana
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Playing it safe: How to maximise the benefits of turnout and minimise the risks
Features
- A life line in the pandemic: How horses have helped many through this tough time
- Dream shopping trips: Finding two superstars in one outing
- Towing Legal: requirements, maximum loads, snaking and braking– all you need to know to get on the road
Kit
- New in the ring: This month’s selection of newly launched products
Hunting
- A horseman – and a hound man: Interview with Guy Landau, master and huntsman of the Meynell and South Staffs
- Hunter of a lifetime: Dawson, who was “quirkier than any of the others and more talented”
- Hunting life: Ian Hawkins retires from hunt service and more
- Legends of the chase: Dermot Kelly, one of the greatest post-war huntsmen
Reports
- Showjumping: Action from Florida, Portugal, Spain and Doha
- Racing: Kempton and Newcastle
Nostalgia
-
Legends of the sport: The sensitive, talented Jerich Parzival, who won 14 championship medals with the Netherlands’ Adelinde Cornelissen
Classified ads
- Horses for sale