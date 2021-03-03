{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 4 March 2021

Horse & Hound

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 4 March, we bring you the Welsh special, which includes a look into the influence of Welsh breeds in sports ponies and more. There is also an interview with National Hunt trainer Sandy Thomson, plus a close look at Nicola Wilson’s eventing medallist Bulana, and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Adelinde Cornelissen’s multi-medal-winning dressage star, Jerich Parzival. We also have reports from racing, international showjumping and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 4 March 2021

News

  • Sport to restart soon
  • Disappointment as Badminton cancels
  • Spain’s equine herpes outbreak the most serious for decades
  • Weight warning as horses kept on the brink of laminitis

Welsh special

  • Horse hero: Moelview Prince Consort
  • The winning ingredient: The influence of Welsh breeds on sports ponies

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
  • Showing: Robert Walker

People and horses

  • H&H interview: National Hunt trainer Sandy Thomson
  • All in a day’s work: The pack pony guide
  • In the spotlight: Nicola Wilson’s eventing medallist Bulana
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

  • Playing it safe: How to maximise the benefits of turnout and minimise the risks

Features

  • A life line in the pandemic: How horses have helped many through this tough time
  • Dream shopping trips: Finding two superstars in one outing
  • Towing Legal: requirements, maximum loads, snaking and braking– all you need to know to get on the road

Kit

  • New in the ring: This month’s selection of newly launched products

Hunting

  • A horseman – and a hound man: Interview with Guy Landau, master and huntsman of the Meynell and South Staffs
  • Hunter of a lifetime: Dawson, who was “quirkier than any of the others and more talented”
  • Hunting life: Ian Hawkins retires from hunt service and more
  • Legends of the chase: Dermot Kelly, one of the greatest post-war huntsmen

Reports

  • Showjumping: Action from Florida, Portugal, Spain and Doha
  • Racing: Kempton and Newcastle

Nostalgia

  • Legends of the sport: The sensitive, talented Jerich Parzival, who won 14 championship medals with the Netherlands’ Adelinde Cornelissen

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

Get your magazine