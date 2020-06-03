Horse & Hound; 4 June 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 4 June, don’t miss our “Pony special” including how to keep a pony healthy in old age, plus solving common problems and more. Also check out our “Farriery special” on hoof conformation and finding the right shoes for your horse. In this week’s lockdown fitness series we have some great strength and conditioning exercises for you to try, plus top riders reveal how they keep horses happy in hotter climates. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature as we look back at the brilliant career of six-time Badminton victor Lucinda Green and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 4 June 2020
News
- Sport set to resume in safety
- The importance of rider biomechanics
- Glimmer of hope for leading research charity
Pony special
- Vet clinic: Keeping ponies healthy in old age
- Problematic ponies: Seven common problems and how to solve them
- Perfect first ponies: What to look for when choosing a mini mount
- We can’t wait to see: Event pony Midnight Dancer
Farriery special
- Hoof conformation: What can be done about a horse with “bad feet”?
- The right shoe: Standard and therapeutic shoeing options
- The barefoot debate: Do horses need shoes? We consult the experts
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: HOYS-winning native pony producer Hayley Reynolds
- 5 minutes with: Showing producers Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott
- All in a day’s work: The charity founder
- Charity spotlight: The Horse Trust
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Training
- Life lessons: Show producer Richard Telford on keeping it simple and more
- Lockdown fitness: Strength and conditioning exercises to improve fitness
Features
- New in the ring: Our pick of innovative products
- Summer management: How top riders keep their horses happy in hot climates
Hunting
- Hunting memorabilia: How it is proving highly desirable at home and abroad
- Comment: Daniel Cherriman
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Six-time Badminton victor Lucinda Green
Classified ads
