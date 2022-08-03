Horse & Hound; 4 August 2022

The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 4 August, you can read our full Royal International Horse Show report, which includes everything you need to know following the event, with full showing and showjumping coverage. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, plus read an interview with Irish event rider Susie Berry following her recent run of good form. This week’s exclusive columns are from Christian LAndolt and H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson. The Vet Clinic looks at why horseflies are such a pest and how to discourage them from attacking your horse. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping and dressage action from around the UK, plus don’t miss our latest news and comments from the hunting world.
News
- Farewell to one of the greatest of our sport
- Blood rules, short grand prix and eventing safety up for debate
- Britain’s superb medal haul
- Employers must plan for minimum wage increase
Royal International
- In a class of his own: View Point wins ride-off to top the horse classes
- Early Bird swoops to second supreme: An exquisite pony retains her title
- Like father, like son: A Connemara whose sire also took the title rules the natives
- Crescendo leads the choir: Coloureds, amateurs and seniors
- “I just went for it”: A young Belgian takes the King George V Gold Cup
- “We came back strong but it was just too late”: British disappointment in Nations Cup
- Whitaker dynasty dominates: John, Robert and William all score five-star victories
- Three Queens for Breen: Another big-ring victory for the Derby winner
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Christian Landolt
- Showing: Alex Robinson
People and horses
- H&H interview: Irish event rider Susie Berry on her recent run of good form
- All in a day’s work: The World Championship commentator
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- “Nature’s terrorists”: Why horseflies are such a pest and how to discourage them from attacking your horse
Kit focus
- New in the ring: Gloves with touch screen tech, a dry shampoo spray for greys and a multi-coloured haynet
Reports
- Showjumping: New Forest and Hampshire County
- Eventing: Burgham, Isleham, Dauntsey Park and Warwick Hall
- Dressage: Bicton and Port Royal Summer Regionals, plus Myerscough and Wellington Area Festivals
- Showing: Royal Lancashire, Arab Horse Society National Championships and more
Hunting
- Hunting Life: Blaston Hound Show plus epic fundraising by those in the hunting community
- Opinion: Henry Bailey
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more