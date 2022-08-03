Horse & Hound; 4 August 2022





The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 4 August, you can read our full Royal International Horse Show report, which includes everything you need to know following the event, with full showing and showjumping coverage. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, plus read an interview with Irish event rider Susie Berry following her recent run of good form. This week’s exclusive columns are from Christian LAndolt and H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson. The Vet Clinic looks at why horseflies are such a pest and how to discourage them from attacking your horse. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping and dressage action from around the UK, plus don’t miss our latest news and comments from the hunting world.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 4 August 2022

News

Farewell to one of the greatest of our sport

Blood rules, short grand prix and eventing safety up for debate

Britain’s superb medal haul

Employers must plan for minimum wage increase

Royal International

In a class of his own: View Point wins ride-off to top the horse classes

Early Bird swoops to second supreme: An exquisite pony retains her title

Like father, like son: A Connemara whose sire also took the title rules the natives

Crescendo leads the choir: Coloureds, amateurs and seniors

“I just went for it”: A young Belgian takes the King George V Gold Cup

“We came back strong but it was just too late”: British disappointment in Nations Cup

Whitaker dynasty dominates: John, Robert and William all score five-star victories

Three Queens for Breen: Another big-ring victory for the Derby winner

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Christian Landolt

Showing: Alex Robinson

People and horses

H&H interview: Irish event rider Susie Berry on her recent run of good form

All in a day’s work: The World Championship commentator

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

“Nature’s terrorists”: Why horseflies are such a pest and how to discourage them from attacking your horse

Kit focus

New in the ring: Gloves with touch screen tech, a dry shampoo spray for greys and a multi-coloured haynet

Reports

Showjumping: New Forest and Hampshire County

Eventing: Burgham, Isleham, Dauntsey Park and Warwick Hall

Dressage: Bicton and Port Royal Summer Regionals, plus Myerscough and Wellington Area Festivals

Showing: Royal Lancashire, Arab Horse Society National Championships and more

Hunting

Hunting Life: Blaston Hound Show plus epic fundraising by those in the hunting community

Opinion: Henry Bailey

