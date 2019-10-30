Horse & Hound; 31 October 2019
In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 31 October 2019, don’t miss our vet and National Hunt specials — packed full of interesting features, interviews and much more, including how to why equine legs swell up and what to do about it and how National Hunt trainers approach jump schooling their horses. Read our feature on how to minimise your horse’s distress when it comes to fireworks and some vet advice on what your horse needs to stay healthy this winter. Read our reports from across the disciplines including eventing action from France, racing from Cheltenham and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 31 October 2019
News
- Flag penalties in the spotlight again in rule change plans
- Dressage Nations Cup series ‘not working’
- Thinking out of the box on rider road safety education
- Going green: how you can do your bit
Vet special
- ‘My horse has got a leg’: Why equine legs swell up — and what to do about it
- Eye problems : Causes and cures for eye issues
- Day in the life: Five vets share their working lives
- Teething issues: How mouth problems can affect horses’ performance
- Worn out: What to do if your horse always seems tired
- First-aid products: Stock up your cabinet
National Hunt special
- Harry Skelton: Interview with the jockey who rode 178 winners last season
- Jumping at home: How trainers approach schooling their National Hunt horses
- Ones to watch: The jockeys, horses, trainers and races to keep an eye on
Features
- Motoring: Vehicles with serious pulling power
- Fireworks and horses: Minimise your horse’s distress
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The welfare worker
- Property: Derbyshire
- Vet clinic: What your horse needs to stay healthy this winter
- Fix it: Showjumper Joe Stockdale on keeping horses on a true line round corners
- H&H interview: Khadijah Mellah, the first jockey to race and win wearing hijab
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Hunting: Robert McCarthy
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Sport horse breeding: William Micklem
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
Hunting
- Hirelings: How hiring out hunters works
- Hunter of a lifetime: Bertie, a good sort with a dangerous shy
- Farquhar’s Diary: North Shropshire
- Hunting Life: RoR Racing to Hunting Challenge
- Legends of the Chase: Politician Henry Chaplin
- From the field: The fear of missing out is real
Reports
- Eventing: Pau and Bicton
- Dressage: Kent & Masters Quest Club and more
- Showjumping: English Home Pony International, Washington and highlights
- Showing: Countryside Live and Stars Northern Champion of Champions
- Racing: Cheltenham
- Team chasing: Cotswold
Classified ads
- Horses for sale