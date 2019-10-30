Horse & Hound; 31 October 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 31 October 2019, don’t miss our vet and National Hunt specials — packed full of interesting features, interviews and much more, including how to why equine legs swell up and what to do about it and how National Hunt trainers approach jump schooling their horses. Read our feature on how to minimise your horse’s distress when it comes to fireworks and some vet advice on what your horse needs to stay healthy this winter. Read our reports from across the disciplines including eventing action from France, racing from Cheltenham and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 31 October 2019

News

Flag penalties in the spotlight again in rule change plans

Dressage Nations Cup series ‘not working’

Thinking out of the box on rider road safety education

Going green: how you can do your bit

Vet special

‘My horse has got a leg’: Why equine legs swell up — and what to do about it

Eye problems : Causes and cures for eye issues

Day in the life: Five vets share their working lives

Teething issues: How mouth problems can affect horses’ performance

Worn out: What to do if your horse always seems tired

First-aid products: Stock up your cabinet

National Hunt special

Harry Skelton: Interview with the jockey who rode 178 winners last season

Jumping at home: How trainers approach schooling their National Hunt horses

Ones to watch: The jockeys, horses, trainers and races to keep an eye on

Features

Motoring: Vehicles with serious pulling power

Fireworks and horses: Minimise your horse’s distress

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The welfare worker

Property: Derbyshire

Vet clinic: What your horse needs to stay healthy this winter

Fix it: Showjumper Joe Stockdale on keeping horses on a true line round corners

H&H interview: Khadijah Mellah, the first jockey to race and win wearing hijab

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Hunting: Robert McCarthy

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Anna Ross

Sport horse breeding: William Micklem

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Hunting

Hirelings: How hiring out hunters works

Hunter of a lifetime: Bertie, a good sort with a dangerous shy

Farquhar’s Diary: North Shropshire

Hunting Life: RoR Racing to Hunting Challenge

Legends of the Chase: Politician Henry Chaplin

From the field: The fear of missing out is real

Reports

Eventing: Pau and Bicton

Dressage: Kent & Masters Quest Club and more

Showjumping: English Home Pony International, Washington and highlights

Showing: Countryside Live and Stars Northern Champion of Champions

Racing: Cheltenham

Team chasing: Cotswold

