Horse & Hound; 31 January 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 31 January 2019, don’t miss our ‘Kit special’ including how to succeed in secondhand shopping, plus we take a look at therapy rugs, sheepskin saddle pads and more. Also, we visit illustrious couple William and Pippa Funnell at home, and in this week’s H&H interview we talk to Paul Nicholls’ number one jockey Harry Cobden. In ‘Vet clinic’ we look into how technology is helping surgeons, plus read reports from across the country including hunting action, racing from Cheltenham and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 31 January 2019
News
- ‘Common sense needed’ after Britain loses two gold medals
- Life-saving detectors are ‘vital’ in lorries
- The latest laminitis research
- Riders urged to report bridleway issues
- Breeding life: Jennie Loriston-Clarke presented with lifetime award and more
Kit special
- Secondhand shopping: How to do it right
- Saddle pads and sheepskin: Are they needed?
- Tying a stock: There’s more to it than meets the eye
- Therapy rugs: The experts reveal the benefits
- Products: Therapy products to keep horses happy
Features
- At home with the Funnells: We visit the illustrious couple
- Winning feed: How to fuel a top performer, plus our selection of feed
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The pinhooker
- Property: Homes with extensive acreage
- NEW Motoring: What you should look for in an all-round towing vehicle
- Vet clinic: How technology is helping surgeons
- H&H interview: Paul Nicholls’ number one jockey Harry Cobden
- Fix it: Working hunter specialist Louise Lyons on tackling water trays
- Lottie Fry: The dressage star’s weekly diary
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Jamie Stewart
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Laura Renwick
- Racing: Kim Bailey
- Point-to-point: David Simpson
Hunting
- The Newby ferry disaster: One of hunting’s great tragedies — 150 years on
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Pint-sized ride” Doris
- Pack of the week: The Warwickshire Beagles
- Farquhar’s diary: On the Vale of Clettwr
- Hunt stalwart: Ben Roberts
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Bury Farm, Aintree and highlights
- Racing: Cheltenham, plus bloodstock
- Point-to-point: Cocklebarrow, Thorpe Lodge, Higham and Friars Haugh
Classified ads
- Horses for sale