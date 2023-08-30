Horse & Hound; 31 August 2023

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 31 August, don’t miss our full European Dressage Championships preview, which includes a look at the main contenders and everything you need to know on how to follow the action. We also bring you our analysis of this year’s Burghley runners, plus meet Burghley debutante Lauren Innes in the H&H interview. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how travel can create health issues, plus we bring you the latest vet news, and we have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and William Funnell for dressage and showjumping aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showing, showjumping and the Pony Club Championships from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we delve into the art of hound parades.
News
- Horses cross Grand Canal in Olympic test
- Awards given to most harmonious pairings
- Toughest times yet for riding schools?
- Sauna closures and jockey wellbeing
Dressage Europeans preview
- Gold within Britain’s grasp again: The able-bodied competition
- Eyes on the future: Focus on the para event
- How to follow: Keep up with the week’s action
Burghley form guide
- Entries: H&H’s analysis
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: William Funnell
People and horses
- H&H interview: Burghley debutante Lauren Innes
- All in a day’s work: Burghley’s clerk of the course
- Memory Lane: 1991 – and a hound puppy stars
Vet clinic
- On the road: How travel can create health issues, plus latest vet news
Kit focus
- New in the ring: Magnetic wraps and more
Reports
- Eventing: Blair, Frickley Park, Solihull and more
- Showing: BSPS Summer Championships, National Hunter Supreme Championships and more
- Dressage: Bury Farm High Profile and Area Festivals galore
- Showjumping: Scope Festival and more
- Pony Club: National Championships
Hunting
- ‘A touch of show business’: Hound parades
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more