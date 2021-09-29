Horse & Hound; 30 September 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 30 September, we bring you the full run down from both the European Eventing Championships in Switzerland. You can also read our property special, which features a range of options and advice for buyers. There is also a Horse of the Year Show preview ahead of next week’s competition there. We also bring an interview with Gemma Tattersall, winner of Britain’s sole five-star in 2021, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks into why horses can be aggressive. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 30 September 2021

News

Britain on blistering form at the eventing Europeans

Riders give new Blenheim team the thumbs up

Modern pentathlon must be “clever” to stay in the Olympic Games

Scotland leads the way by licensing rescue centres

Annual event to help educate drivers “most successful yet”

Property special

Head for the hills: Properties which make fitness work easy

Let the buyer beware: What to check before you exchange contracts

Front-row seats: What you get for your money near Britain’s top events

Eventing Europeans

The story: Britain rules

Dressage: Old boys lead the way in the first phase

Cross-country: Britain tightens its grip on gold

Showjumping: Sweden seize a surprise medal

Scores: Final leaderboard

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome

eventing editor Pippa Roome Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Five-star winner Gemma Tattersall

All in a day’s work: The pack pony rider

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

On the attack: Why horses can be aggressive

Kit

New in the ring: A Poppy Appeal turnout rug and more

HOYS preview

HOYS two years on: How the showing circuit has changed during Covid-19

“Horses rarely get to HOYS by fluke”: The showjumpers qualified for more than one national final

Hunting

Seasons of mist: Trail-hunting with the East Essex

From the field: H&H hunting editor Catherine Austen is back out

Reports

Eventing: South of England, Allerton Park, Wee Burgie and Munstead

Showjumping: Arena UK, Welsh Masters and more

Dressage: Hartpury, Richmond EC, Sparsholt College and more

Showing: National Pony Society Great British In-Hand Show and Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Autumn

