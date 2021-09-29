Horse & Hound; 30 September 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 30 September, we bring you the full run down from both the European Eventing Championships in Switzerland. You can also read our property special, which features a range of options and advice for buyers. There is also a Horse of the Year Show preview ahead of next week’s competition there. We also bring an interview with Gemma Tattersall, winner of Britain’s sole five-star in 2021, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks into why horses can be aggressive. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.
News
- Britain on blistering form at the eventing Europeans
- Riders give new Blenheim team the thumbs up
- Modern pentathlon must be “clever” to stay in the Olympic Games
- Scotland leads the way by licensing rescue centres
- Annual event to help educate drivers “most successful yet”
Property special
- Head for the hills: Properties which make fitness work easy
- Let the buyer beware: What to check before you exchange contracts
- Front-row seats: What you get for your money near Britain’s top events
Eventing Europeans
- The story: Britain rules
- Dressage: Old boys lead the way in the first phase
- Cross-country: Britain tightens its grip on gold
- Showjumping: Sweden seize a surprise medal
- Scores: Final leaderboard
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: Five-star winner Gemma Tattersall
- All in a day’s work: The pack pony rider
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- On the attack: Why horses can be aggressive
Kit
- New in the ring: A Poppy Appeal turnout rug and more
HOYS preview
- HOYS two years on: How the showing circuit has changed during Covid-19
- “Horses rarely get to HOYS by fluke”: The showjumpers qualified for more than one national final
Hunting
- Seasons of mist: Trail-hunting with the East Essex
- From the field: H&H hunting editor Catherine Austen is back out
Reports
- Eventing: South of England, Allerton Park, Wee Burgie and Munstead
- Showjumping: Arena UK, Welsh Masters and more
- Dressage: Hartpury, Richmond EC, Sparsholt College and more
- Showing: National Pony Society Great British In-Hand Show and Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Autumn
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more