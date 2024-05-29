Horse & Hound; 30 May 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 30 May, read our showjumping special, where you can find out jump-off tips from Scott Brash and we explore the options for young showjumpers when they are trying to make it to the top of the sport. This week’s H&H interview is with dressage rider Pippa El Derby, who chats about horses and illness. You can also go behind the scenes with an Access All Areas feature with top racehorse trainer Aidan O’Brien, ahead of the Derby, plus William Fox-Pitt shares his Olympic memories. Also find out what it’s like flying horses to championships, celebrate Bramham’s 50th anniversary, find out how the Olympic Games has changed over the past 100 years, since Paris last hosted, and so much more. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on atrial fibrillation and how we can treat this cause of poor performance. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March and Stuart Hollings for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing and point-to-point reports, while hunting fans can read about why ex-racehorses can make good hunters.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 30 May 2024

News

Tragic loss of top rider

What to be aware of in co-ownership

Calls for change to firework regulation

The importance of lorry payload

Showjumping special

Jump-off tips: From Scott Brash and more

How to make it to the top: We explore the options for young showjumpers

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Piggy March

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Dressage rider Pippa El Derby on horses and illness

All in a day's work: King's Troop commanding officer

My Olympic Story: William Fox-Pitt's memories

Access all areas: Aidan O’Brien

The picture, the story: The inimitable Stroller

Vet clinic

Atrial fibrillation: Treating this cause of poor performance

Features

Property: East and West Sussex

The latest innovations

100 years ago in Paris: How the Olympic Games have changed

Flying horses: Getting equines to championships

A golden jubilee: Celebrating Bramham

Hunting

‘They’ve seen everything’: Why ex-racers can make good hunters

Reports

Eventing: Bicton Arena and Frenchfield

Dressage: Somerford Premier League, Senior Inter Regionals and more

Showing: Devon County and more

Showjumping: Wellington Riding, Wales and West and more

Point-to-point: Berks & Bucks and much more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

