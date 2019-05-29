Horse & Hound; 30 May 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 30 May 2019, don’t miss our exclusive interview with 2019 Badminton winner, Piggy French. Plus we also have our summer horse care special, which includes how to cool horses safely after exercise and more. In this week’s ‘vet clinic’ we look at all the latest research and investigate a camera that can go all the way through your horse. Check out our reports from across the disciplines including eventing from Houghton and all over the country, plus showjumping, showing, dressage point-to-point action and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 30 May 2019

News

Team GBR on course for championships

Weight initiative could help change minds

Hunting needs to take a stand

Has freeze-marking had its day?

Features

Piggy French: At home with the Badminton winner as she relives her incredible victory

Summer horse care: How to cool horses safely after exercise

Products: Supplements, sprays, rugs and more to help keep bugs at bay

Derby preview: Recall great races of the past

Confessions of a hunting doctor: Try not to be the patient yourself…

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The clerk of the scales

Property: Check out these options in Norfolk

Motoring: Second-hand cars for towing

Vet clinic: A camera that can go right through your horse, plus latest research

H&H interview: Welsh pony breeder and Grandstand chief, Sandy Anderson

Fix It: Show rider Simon Reynolds on how to steady the canter

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Hunting: Daniel Cherriman

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Peter Charles

Showing: Rebecca Penny

Point-to-point: David Simpson

Reports

Eventing: Houghton, Pontispool, Bishop Burton, Tweseldown and highlights

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Wales and West, Muirmill EC, Hertfordshire County and Bicton May Spectacular

Showing: Devon County, Fife County, Lancashire Championships, Lincolnshire Spring, Midland Arab Festival and BSPS Area 13B

Point-to-point: Sedgefield and Kingston Blount

Riding Club: Festival of the Horse Championships

Polo: Prince of Wales Trophy and Trippetts Challenge

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Horseboxes for sale

Stabling

Arenas and fencing

Jobs and property

