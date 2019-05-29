Horse & Hound; 30 May 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 30 May 2019, don’t miss our exclusive interview with 2019 Badminton winner, Piggy French. Plus we also have our summer horse care special, which includes how to cool horses safely after exercise and more. In this week’s ‘vet clinic’ we look at all the latest research and investigate a camera that can go all the way through your horse. Check out our reports from across the disciplines including eventing from Houghton and all over the country, plus showjumping, showing, dressage point-to-point action and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 30 May 2019
News
- Team GBR on course for championships
- Weight initiative could help change minds
- Hunting needs to take a stand
- Has freeze-marking had its day?
Features
- Piggy French: At home with the Badminton winner as she relives her incredible victory
- Summer horse care: How to cool horses safely after exercise
- Products: Supplements, sprays, rugs and more to help keep bugs at bay
- Derby preview: Recall great races of the past
- Confessions of a hunting doctor: Try not to be the patient yourself…
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The clerk of the scales
- Property: Check out these options in Norfolk
- Motoring: Second-hand cars for towing
- Vet clinic: A camera that can go right through your horse, plus latest research
- H&H interview: Welsh pony breeder and Grandstand chief, Sandy Anderson
- Fix It: Show rider Simon Reynolds on how to steady the canter
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Hunting: Daniel Cherriman
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Peter Charles
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
- Point-to-point: David Simpson
Reports
- Eventing: Houghton, Pontispool, Bishop Burton, Tweseldown and highlights
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Wales and West, Muirmill EC, Hertfordshire County and Bicton May Spectacular
- Showing: Devon County, Fife County, Lancashire Championships, Lincolnshire Spring, Midland Arab Festival and BSPS Area 13B
- Point-to-point: Sedgefield and Kingston Blount
- Riding Club: Festival of the Horse Championships
- Polo: Prince of Wales Trophy and Trippetts Challenge
Classified ads
- Horses for sale
- Horseboxes for sale
- Stabling
- Arenas and fencing
- Jobs and property