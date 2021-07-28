Horse & Hound; 30 July 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Friday, 30 July, we bring you the first reports from the team dressage competition at the Tokyo Olympics, including exclusive insight and so much more. Plus, don’t miss the Royal International Horse Show report, find out about Scott Brash’s Tokyo ride, Hello Jefferson, and more. We also investigate what can affect the quality and quantity of a mare’s milk and take a look around some period properties for sale, as well as bringing you reports from eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from around the UK.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 30 July 2021

News

Olympic dressage – it’s bronze for Britain

Course-design and return-to-play eventing rule changes proposed

Industry reacts to Panorama’s view on racing

Five years on, rider weight policy is making changes

Olympic dressage

Overview: What Britain’s bronze in Tokyo means for the future

Grand prix: How Britain qualified for the team event, plus judges’ comment

Grand prix special: Full analysis of how the team medals were won

Royal International

Horses: Allister Hood bows out from the sport he’s dominated, alongside his cob of a lifetime

Ponies: A dual champion retains her unbeaten run

Natives: A cracking day for Starehole Bay

Coloureds, amateurs and veterans: Hickstead favourites, a top electrician and an inaugural running

CSI2*: Mark Edwards takes the Queen’s Cup and Jay Halim has first win in the international arena

National classes: Jess Hewitt on song, while two sisters land a coup

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Rebecca Penny

Hunting: Andrew Sallis

People and horses



H&H interview: Showing stars Julie and Rachael Helliwell

All in a day’s work: Household Cavalry riding instructor

Five minutes with: Event rider Tom Rowland

In the spotlight: Scott Brash’s Tokyo Olympics ride Hello Jefferson

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Mare’s milk: What can affect the quality and quantity of a mare’s milk?

Features

Property: Period homes

Products: Clever products new to the market

Hunting

Festival of Hunting: The Gloucestershire titans take a title apiece

Reports

Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Upton House, Stafford, Moreton and Forgandenny

Dressage: Sparsholt College EC Summer Regionals, Kingswood EC Area Festival, Cobham Manor and Kings Sedgemoor EC

Showjumping: European Youth Championships, Bicton Arena, Arena UK and SNEC

Showing: TSR Summer Show and NCPA Notts/Lincs

