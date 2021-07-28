{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 30 July 2021

Horse & Hound

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Friday, 30 July, we bring you the first reports from the team dressage competition at the Tokyo Olympics, including exclusive insight and so much more. Plus, don’t miss the Royal International Horse Show report, find out about Scott Brash’s Tokyo ride, Hello Jefferson, and more. We also investigate what can affect the quality and quantity of a mare’s milk and take a look around some period properties for sale, as well as bringing you reports from eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from around the UK.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 30 July 2021

    News

    • Olympic dressage – it’s bronze for Britain 
    • Course-design and return-to-play eventing rule changes proposed
    • Industry reacts to Panorama’s view on racing
    • Five years on, rider weight policy is making changes

    Olympic dressage

    • Overview: What Britain’s bronze in Tokyo means for the future
    • Grand prix: How Britain qualified for the team event, plus judges’ comment
    • Grand prix special: Full analysis of how the team medals were won

    Royal International

    • Horses: Allister Hood bows out from the sport he’s dominated, alongside his cob of a lifetime 
    • Ponies: A dual champion retains her unbeaten run
    • Natives: A cracking day for Starehole Bay
    • Coloureds, amateurs and veterans: Hickstead favourites, a top electrician and an inaugural running
    • CSI2*: Mark Edwards takes the Queen’s Cup and Jay Halim has first win in the international arena
    • National classes: Jess Hewitt on song, while two sisters land a coup

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Anna Ross
    • Showing: Rebecca Penny
    • Hunting: Andrew Sallis

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Showing stars Julie and Rachael Helliwell
    • All in a day’s work: Household Cavalry riding instructor
    • Five minutes with: Event rider Tom Rowland
    • In the spotlight: Scott Brash’s Tokyo Olympics ride Hello Jefferson
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Mare’s milk: What can affect the quality and quantity of a mare’s milk?

    Features

    • Property: Period homes
    • Products: Clever products new to the market

    Hunting

    • Festival of Hunting: The Gloucestershire titans take a title apiece

    Reports

    • Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Upton House, Stafford, Moreton and Forgandenny
    • Dressage: Sparsholt College EC Summer Regionals, Kingswood EC Area Festival, Cobham Manor and Kings Sedgemoor EC
    • Showjumping: European Youth Championships, Bicton Arena, Arena UK and SNEC
    • Showing: TSR Summer Show and  NCPA Notts/Lincs

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

    Get your magazine