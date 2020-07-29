Horse & Hound; 30 July 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 30 July, don’t miss the second part of our “Can’t wait for Tokyo” special including a look back at the eventing success of London 2012, plus Tokyo showjumping predictions and more. We talk to amateur show rider Polly Coles in H&H interview and Michael Whitaker reveals his life lessons. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we look at the importance of a pre-purchase examination on a new horse. Plus read our hunting content in which we discover some exotic hunts from around the globe, and don’t miss highlights from competitions across the disciplines. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the “poetry on horseback” jockey John Francome.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 30 July 2020
News
- Chance of 2021 European Championships takes a step forward
- Biggest welfare concerns revealed
- Safety warning as lorry breakdowns increase
Can’t wait for Tokyo special
- Remembering London: Reflecting on the British team silver in eventing at the 2012 Games in Greenwich
- Tokyo predictions: Which showjumpers will be on the podium at the postponed Olympics
- From wars to boycotts: Past Olympics that have been affected by world events
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Carl Hester
People and horses
- H&H interview: Amateur show rider Polly Cole
- 5 minutes with: National Hunt jockey Jamie Moore on cooking and his love for rap music
- All in a day’s work: Racing silks maker Adrian Wray
- Life lessons: Top showjumper Michael Whitaker on learning from Harvey Smith
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Tried and tested: The importance of a pre-purchase examination on a new horse, plus why caring for an older equine can be a mental and physical burden
Reports
- Eventing: Bicton Arena and highlights
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
- Showing: Highlights
- Racing: Ascot
Hunting
- Exotic hunts: We discover some of the most extraordinary packs of hounds from across the globe
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: National Hunt hero John Francome, who changed the public perception of jockeys
