Horse & Hound; 30 July 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 30 July, don’t miss the second part of our “Can’t wait for Tokyo” special including a look back at the eventing success of London 2012, plus Tokyo showjumping predictions and more. We talk to amateur show rider Polly Coles in H&H interview and Michael Whitaker reveals his life lessons. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we look at the importance of a pre-purchase examination on a new horse. Plus read our hunting content in which we discover some exotic hunts from around the globe, and don’t miss highlights from competitions across the disciplines. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the “poetry on horseback” jockey John Francome.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 30 July 2020

News

Chance of 2021 European Championships takes a step forward

Biggest welfare concerns revealed

Safety warning as lorry breakdowns increase

Can’t wait for Tokyo special

Remembering London: Reflecting on the British team silver in eventing at the 2012 Games in Greenwich

Tokyo predictions: Which showjumpers will be on the podium at the postponed Olympics

From wars to boycotts: Past Olympics that have been affected by world events

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Dressage: Carl Hester

People and horses

H&H interview: Amateur show rider Polly Cole

5 minutes with: National Hunt jockey Jamie Moore on cooking and his love for rap music

All in a day’s work: Racing silks maker Adrian Wray

Life lessons: Top showjumper Michael Whitaker on learning from Harvey Smith

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Tried and tested: The importance of a pre-purchase examination on a new horse, plus why caring for an older equine can be a mental and physical burden

Reports

Eventing: Bicton Arena and highlights

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Showing: Highlights

Racing: Ascot

Hunting

Exotic hunts: We discover some of the most extraordinary packs of hounds from across the globe

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: National Hunt hero John Francome, who changed the public perception of jockeys

