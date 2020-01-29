Trending:

Horse & Hound; 30 January 2020

Horse & Hound

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 30 January, don’t miss our “Cob special” — we meet HOYS-winning cob Lord Alexander, plus we explore the type’s rise in popularity and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we discover why yard hygiene is vital for keeping infections at bay and read our safety feature on the latest statistics and innovations. We also have hunting from Ireland, plus racing from Cheltenham, showjumping and dressage action from abroad and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 30 January 2020

News

  • Calls for Tokyo qualifying results to be voided
  • Changes after Olympic horse ownership deadline
  • New laws could mean more off-road access for riders
  • Why public perception is so important

Cob special

  • Horse hero: “Bentley of a ride” Lord Alexander
  • The cob’s rebrand: And the type’s rise in popularity
  • Raw potential: Experts on their own cob stars and what to look for when buying

Feature

  • Safety in horse sport: The latest statistics and innovations

Regulars

  • All in a day’s work: Balmoral’s head keeper
  • Vet clinic: Why yard hygiene is important for keeping infections at bay
  • H&H interview: Rising star in British dressage Dannie Morgan talks about competing against the best
  • Life lessons: Dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer on pre-test rituals and more
  • Training diary: H&H diarist Chloe Winchester
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Hunting: Robert McCarthy
  • Dressage: Gareth Hughes
  • Showjumping: Stuart Reeve-Young
  • Racing: Kim Bailey

Hunting

  • A day’s hunting with: The North Kilkenny
  • Andrew Proe: The kennel-huntsman on stepping down afte 34 years
  • Hunt stalwart: David Rothery
  • Hunting life: The Beaufort raises a total of £55k for charity
  • Hunter of a lifetime: “Real gentleman” Oliver
  • From the field: Pointing’s traditional link with hunting

Reports

  • Dressage: Addington EC, Amsterdam and highlights
  • Showjumping: Bury Farm, international and highlights
  • Racing: Cheltenham
  • Point-to-point: Cocklebarrow, Thorpe Lodge and Friars Haugh

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

