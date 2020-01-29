Horse & Hound; 30 January 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 30 January, don’t miss our “Cob special” — we meet HOYS-winning cob Lord Alexander, plus we explore the type’s rise in popularity and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we discover why yard hygiene is vital for keeping infections at bay and read our safety feature on the latest statistics and innovations. We also have hunting from Ireland, plus racing from Cheltenham, showjumping and dressage action from abroad and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 30 January 2020

News

Calls for Tokyo qualifying results to be voided

Changes after Olympic horse ownership deadline

New laws could mean more off-road access for riders

Why public perception is so important

Cob special

Horse hero: “Bentley of a ride” Lord Alexander

The cob’s rebrand: And the type’s rise in popularity

Raw potential: Experts on their own cob stars and what to look for when buying

Feature

Safety in horse sport: The latest statistics and innovations

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Balmoral’s head keeper

Vet clinic: Why yard hygiene is important for keeping infections at bay

H&H interview: Rising star in British dressage Dannie Morgan talks about competing against the best

Life lessons: Dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer on pre-test rituals and more

Training diary: H&H diarist Chloe Winchester

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Hunting: Robert McCarthy

Dressage: Gareth Hughes

Showjumping: Stuart Reeve-Young

Racing: Kim Bailey

Hunting

A day’s hunting with: The North Kilkenny

Andrew Proe: The kennel-huntsman on stepping down afte 34 years

Hunt stalwart: David Rothery

Hunting life: The Beaufort raises a total of £55k for charity

Hunter of a lifetime: “Real gentleman” Oliver

From the field: Pointing’s traditional link with hunting

Reports

Dressage: Addington EC, Amsterdam and highlights

Showjumping: Bury Farm, international and highlights

Racing: Cheltenham

Point-to-point: Cocklebarrow, Thorpe Lodge and Friars Haugh

