This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 30 December, is our annual reader issue when you – our wonderful readers – take centre stage with your special stories. This week’s exclusive H&H interview is with dressage rider Sadie Smith, and we turn the spotlight on Lottie Fry’s ride Dark Legend, while in Vet Clinic we discuss the benefits of keyhole surgery techniques in horses. Our cover star is no other than the legendary eventer King William, pictured by Trevor Meeks on his way to winning Badminton in 1992 with Mary King, who features in our popular Legends of the Sport series. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping and dressage, plus a range of hunting features to enjoy.
News
- High Court ruling on racing fall that caused life-changing injuries
- Horses’ happiness key to securing equestrian sport’s future
- Governing backing means riding is accessible to all
- Employers urged to plan for minimum wage increase
Reader special
- Overcoming the odds: How you beat adversity and achieved your goals in 2021
- A first time for everything: Debuts this year
- Picture perfect: Your images of the past 12 months
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
People and horses
- Five minutes with… event rider Lizzie Baugh
- H&H interview: Dressage rider Sadie Smith
- All in a day’s work: Coachman and storyteller
- In the spotlight: Lottie Fry’s ride Dark Legend
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Through the keyhole: The advantages of laparoscopic surgery
Features
- Stop at nothing: How and when to use the half-halt
- A vet’s life: Reminiscing about red telephone boxes
- Will 2022 be your best year yet? Advice from performance psychologist Charlie Unwin
Hunting
- “Real drive and determination” A day with the United Pack
- Hunter of a lifetime: The ex-racehorse who became a legend of the Staff College Drag for 20 years
- Legends of the chase: The Marchioness of Salisbury, who hunted all day and partied all night
- Magic moments: Our hunting correspondents look back on the best of 2021
Reports
- Showjumping: Hartpury Winter Classic
- Dressage Aintree EC, Chard EC, Sparsholt College, Alnwick Ford, Arena UK and Port Royal
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: King William, Mary King’s immensely popular 1992 Badminton victor and winner of three championship medals
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more