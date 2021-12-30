



This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 30 December, is our annual reader issue when you – our wonderful readers – take centre stage with your special stories. This week’s exclusive H&H interview is with dressage rider Sadie Smith, and we turn the spotlight on Lottie Fry’s ride Dark Legend, while in Vet Clinic we discuss the benefits of keyhole surgery techniques in horses. Our cover star is no other than the legendary eventer King William, pictured by Trevor Meeks on his way to winning Badminton in 1992 with Mary King, who features in our popular Legends of the Sport series. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping and dressage, plus a range of hunting features to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 30 December 2021

News

High Court ruling on racing fall that caused life-changing injuries

Horses’ happiness key to securing equestrian sport’s future

Governing backing means riding is accessible to all

Employers urged to plan for minimum wage increase

Reader special

Overcoming the odds: How you beat adversity and achieved your goals in 2021

A first time for everything: Debuts this year

Picture perfect: Your images of the past 12 months



Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

People and horses

Five minutes with… event rider Lizzie Baugh

H&H interview: Dressage rider Sadie Smith

All in a day’s work: Coachman and storyteller

In the spotlight: Lottie Fry’s ride Dark Legend

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Through the keyhole: The advantages of laparoscopic surgery

Features

Stop at nothing: How and when to use the half-halt

A vet’s life: Reminiscing about red telephone boxes

Will 2022 be your best year yet? Advice from performance psychologist Charlie Unwin

Hunting

“Real drive and determination” A day with the United Pack

Hunter of a lifetime: The ex-racehorse who became a legend of the Staff College Drag for 20 years

Legends of the chase: The Marchioness of Salisbury, who hunted all day and partied all night

Magic moments: Our hunting correspondents look back on the best of 2021

Reports

Showjumping: Hartpury Winter Classic

Dressage Aintree EC, Chard EC, Sparsholt College, Alnwick Ford, Arena UK and Port Royal

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: King William, Mary King’s immensely popular 1992 Badminton victor and winner of three championship medals

