Horse & Hound; 30 August 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 30 August 2018, don’t miss our preview on the forthcoming World Equestrian Games, including the greatest WEG moments through our archives, the contenders to watch across the disciplines and more. Discover the stories behind Burghley’s Winners’ Avenue, and in ‘Vet clinic’ we find out how heavier, less athletic types can still enjoy competitive careers. We also talk to Irish course-designer Alan Wade about his biggest challenges and we have reports from eventing at Blair Castle, racing action from York, showjumping at Scope Festival and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 30 August 2018

News

Britain’s WEG showjumping hopes

Questions are raised over Olympic format

Helmet safety system under discussion

WEG preview

A colourful history: We reveal the greatest moments at WEG through our archives

Our predictions: H&H’s sports experts give the inside story on the WEG contenders

Timetable: How to stay in the know throughout WEG

Feature

Burghley’s Winners’ Avenue: Discover the stories behind the four-star’s beautiful spectacle

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Safari guide Michael Dyer

Property: Welsh dreams

Vet clinic: How heavier and less athletic types can still enjoy competitive careers

H&H interview: Irish course-designer Alan Wade



Fix it: Eventer Sarah Bullimore on teaching horses to jump difficult fences

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Mark Todd

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Jimmy Maguire

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Reports

Eventing: Blair Castle, Millstreet, Firle Place, Keysoe and highlights



Dressage: Bury Farm, Sheepgate under-25 Championships, Midway Championships and more

Breeding: Brightwells August Elite Sale

Showjumping: Scope Festival



Showing: Pembrokeshire, Ashbourne and Irish Draught Horse Society Championships

Hunting: Rydal Hound Show

Racing: Yorkshire Ebor Festival

Endurance: UK Endurance Festival

Polo: Duke of Cornwall Trophy at Guards Polo Club

Pony Club: Open and Intermediate Championships

Classified ads



Horses for sale

