Horse & Hound; 30 August 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 30 August 2018, don’t miss our preview on the forthcoming World Equestrian Games, including the greatest WEG moments through our archives, the contenders to watch across the disciplines and more. Discover the stories behind Burghley’s Winners’ Avenue, and in ‘Vet clinic’ we find out how heavier, less athletic types can still enjoy competitive careers. We also talk to Irish course-designer Alan Wade about his biggest challenges and we have reports from eventing at Blair Castle, racing action from York, showjumping at Scope Festival and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 30 August 2018
News
- Britain’s WEG showjumping hopes
- Questions are raised over Olympic format
- Helmet safety system under discussion
WEG preview
- A colourful history: We reveal the greatest moments at WEG through our archives
- Our predictions: H&H’s sports experts give the inside story on the WEG contenders
- Timetable: How to stay in the know throughout WEG
Feature
- Burghley’s Winners’ Avenue: Discover the stories behind the four-star’s beautiful spectacle
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Safari guide Michael Dyer
- Property: Welsh dreams
- Vet clinic: How heavier and less athletic types can still enjoy competitive careers
- H&H interview: Irish course-designer Alan Wade
- Fix it: Eventer Sarah Bullimore on teaching horses to jump difficult fences
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Mark Todd
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Jimmy Maguire
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
Reports
- Eventing: Blair Castle, Millstreet, Firle Place, Keysoe and highlights
- Dressage: Bury Farm, Sheepgate under-25 Championships, Midway Championships and more
- Breeding: Brightwells August Elite Sale
- Showjumping: Scope Festival
- Showing: Pembrokeshire, Ashbourne and Irish Draught Horse Society Championships
- Hunting: Rydal Hound Show
- Racing: Yorkshire Ebor Festival
- Endurance: UK Endurance Festival
- Polo: Duke of Cornwall Trophy at Guards Polo Club
- Pony Club: Open and Intermediate Championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale