Horse & Hound; 30 April 2020

Horse & Hound

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 30 April, don’t miss our exciting new look content with great new series of features including “Legends of our sport”, plus horses we can’t wait to see after lockdown, a light-hearted Q&A and much more. Check out our guest edited content by Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin’s head groom Alan Davies, with features on transporting equine stars across the globe, the trials and tribulations of a groom, how the job has and hasn’t changed over the years, plus Valegro’s greatest moments. Plus we meet “classy” show horse Times Square III and don’t miss our mindest training series on developing “feel” through a visualisation process. Dressage rider Spencer Wilton reveals his life lessons, we take a nostalgic look back at revered showman David Tatlow’s career and read our hunting content, plus much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 30 April 2020

News

  • Centres eligible for help despite some refusals
  • Planning for a restart of equestrian sport
  • Farewell to a showjumping legend
  • Tributes paid to top showing rider

Alan Davies guest edit

  • All in a day’s work: The horse transporter
  • Jet-setting equines: Behind the scenes of transporting top horses
  • It shouldn’t happen to: The comical trials and tribulations of a groom
  • Through the decades: How grooming has changed – and what’s stayed the same
  • Valegro’s greatest moments: Alan’s highlights as the equine legend’s groom

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
  • Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
  • Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

  • H&H interview: Racehorse trainer Harry Whittington on his first Cheltenham Festival winner
  • 5 minutes with: Top showjumper William Whitaker
  • We can’t wait to see: “Classy” show horse Times Square III

Vet clinic

  • Refuelling: What’s involved in a horse’s recovery after the cross-country phase

Training

  • Mindset training: Developing “feel” through a visualisation process
  • Life lessons: Dressage rider Spencer Wilton

Features

  • George Goring: A tribute to the late team chaser, master and hotelier
  • Competition clothing: Our selection of outfit ideas for across the disciplines
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hutning diary

Hunting

  • Change and renewal: How the season pivits in May
  • Comment: Andrew Sallis
  • Hunter of a lifetime: “Point and shoot” Merry

Nostalgia

  • Legends of our sport: Revered showman David Tatlow

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

