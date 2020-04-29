Horse & Hound; 30 April 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 30 April, don’t miss our exciting new look content with great new series of features including “Legends of our sport”, plus horses we can’t wait to see after lockdown, a light-hearted Q&A and much more. Check out our guest edited content by Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin’s head groom Alan Davies, with features on transporting equine stars across the globe, the trials and tribulations of a groom, how the job has and hasn’t changed over the years, plus Valegro’s greatest moments. Plus we meet “classy” show horse Times Square III and don’t miss our mindest training series on developing “feel” through a visualisation process. Dressage rider Spencer Wilton reveals his life lessons, we take a nostalgic look back at revered showman David Tatlow’s career and read our hunting content, plus much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 30 April 2020

News

Centres eligible for help despite some refusals

Planning for a restart of equestrian sport

Farewell to a showjumping legend

Tributes paid to top showing rider

Alan Davies guest edit

All in a day’s work: The horse transporter

Jet-setting equines: Behind the scenes of transporting top horses

It shouldn’t happen to: The comical trials and tribulations of a groom

Through the decades: How grooming has changed – and what’s stayed the same

Valegro’s greatest moments: Alan’s highlights as the equine legend’s groom

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Racehorse trainer Harry Whittington on his first Cheltenham Festival winner

5 minutes with: Top showjumper William Whitaker

We can’t wait to see: “Classy” show horse Times Square III

Vet clinic

Refuelling: What’s involved in a horse’s recovery after the cross-country phase

Training

Mindset training: Developing “feel” through a visualisation process

Life lessons: Dressage rider Spencer Wilton

Features

George Goring: A tribute to the late team chaser, master and hotelier

Competition clothing: Our selection of outfit ideas for across the disciplines

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hutning diary

Hunting

Change and renewal: How the season pivits in May

Comment: Andrew Sallis

Hunter of a lifetime: “Point and shoot” Merry

Nostalgia

Legends of our sport: Revered showman David Tatlow

