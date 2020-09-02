Horse & Hound; 3 September 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 3 September, don’t miss our “Lost Burghley” special including a look back at the Burghley horse heroes, plus a fun simulation revealing who may have won this year and more. We talk to dressage rider Richard Davison in H&H interview, and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we look at how understanding the body’s natural temperature mechanisms can help us get rugging horses right. We also pay tribute to the best-ever eventing stallion, Chilli Morning, and check out what you need to consider if you’re thinking about building an indoor school. Read reports from across the disciplines and don’t miss our hunting content on the deep significance of the hunting horn, and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 3 September 2020

News

Hope after strangles vaccination research

The positives of the coronavirus pandemic

Now is the time to volunteer

Industry’s chance to start taboo conversations

Lost Burghley special



The greats: A look back at Burghley’s horse heroes

Who would have won? A fun simulation of how the 2020 results might’ve looked

Iconic fences: The history of Burghley’s famous fences, which have remained for 60 years now

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Robert Walker

People and horses

H&H interview: Olympic dressage rider Richard Davison on the importance of goals and horse welfare

5 minutes with: Show horse producer Anne Leaver

All in a day’s work: The mares’ milk farmer

Life lessons: Event-turned-dressage rider Dannie Morgan

Ones to watch: HOYS winner Del Boy V

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Rugged up: How understanding the body’s natural temperature mechanisms can help us get rugging just right

Features

Horse & Hound Awards: This year we celebrate the past decade – check out the categories for 2020

Farewell to: A tribute to the best-ever eventing stallion, Chilli Morning

An indoor dream: What you need to consider should an indoor arena be on the wishlist this year

Reports

Dressage: Youth Europeans and highlights

Eventing: Highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Showing: Highlights

Hunting

A treasured possession: The deep significance of a hunting horn

