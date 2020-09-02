Horse & Hound; 3 September 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 3 September, don’t miss our “Lost Burghley” special including a look back at the Burghley horse heroes, plus a fun simulation revealing who may have won this year and more. We talk to dressage rider Richard Davison in H&H interview, and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we look at how understanding the body’s natural temperature mechanisms can help us get rugging horses right. We also pay tribute to the best-ever eventing stallion, Chilli Morning, and check out what you need to consider if you’re thinking about building an indoor school. Read reports from across the disciplines and don’t miss our hunting content on the deep significance of the hunting horn, and much more.
News
- Hope after strangles vaccination research
- The positives of the coronavirus pandemic
- Now is the time to volunteer
- Industry’s chance to start taboo conversations
Lost Burghley special
- The greats: A look back at Burghley’s horse heroes
- Who would have won? A fun simulation of how the 2020 results might’ve looked
- Iconic fences: The history of Burghley’s famous fences, which have remained for 60 years now
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Olympic dressage rider Richard Davison on the importance of goals and horse welfare
- 5 minutes with: Show horse producer Anne Leaver
- All in a day’s work: The mares’ milk farmer
- Life lessons: Event-turned-dressage rider Dannie Morgan
- Ones to watch: HOYS winner Del Boy V
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Rugged up: How understanding the body’s natural temperature mechanisms can help us get rugging just right
Features
- Horse & Hound Awards: This year we celebrate the past decade – check out the categories for 2020
- Farewell to: A tribute to the best-ever eventing stallion, Chilli Morning
- An indoor dream: What you need to consider should an indoor arena be on the wishlist this year
Reports
- Dressage: Youth Europeans and highlights
- Eventing: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
- Showing: Highlights
Hunting
- A treasured possession: The deep significance of a hunting horn
Classified ads
- Horses for sale