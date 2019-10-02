Horse & Hound; 3 October 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 3 October 2019, check out our ‘Ex-racehorse special’ including what it takes to rehome an ex-racer and more. Don’t miss our hunting special for newcomers on how to make your first day out a success, what to wear, plus some dos and don’ts. Read this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ on reintroducing a mare to work after foaling, and in H&H interview we talk to Swiss world number one showjumper Steve Guerdat. We also have reports from across the disciplines including showjumping from the LGCT New York, plus driving, team chasing action and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 3 October 2019
News
- Aims to make riding accessible to all
- Technology in vets’ work: friend or foe?
- HOYS retailers ‘vote with their feet’
- Airbnb bans polo on welfare grounds
Ex-racehorse special
- Taking on a legend: What some household names are up to in their new careers
- A second job: There is a variety of options for the many thousands of ex-racers
- Access all areas: We visit the retraining and rehab yard at Greenlands Farm
Hunting newcomers’ special
- No mount, no problem: The options if you want to follow but don’t own a horse
- Newcomers: What to wear plus some dos and don’ts
- First day out: Making your hunting debut a success
- Hunt stalwart: Farmer David Palmer
- Hunter of a lifetime: Marple, the mare who produced an unexpected extra
Feature
- Winter rugging: What to consider in the cold months, plus our pick of turnouts
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The press officer
- Property: Cambridgeshire
- Vet clinic: Reintroducing a mare to work after foaling
- H&H interview: Top showjumper Steve Guerdat
- Fix it: Dressage rider Laura Tomlinson on improving flying changes
- Horse hero: Superstar racemare Enable
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Kate Rocher-Smith
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Darragh Kenny
Reports
- Eventing: Ballindenisk, Kelsall Hill and more
- Dressage: Widmer and highlights
- Showjumping: LGCT New York and Pyecombe
- Team chasing: Berkeley
- Driving: World Championships for Ponies
Classified ads
- Horses for sale