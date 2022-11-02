Horse & Hound; 3 November 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 3 November, features our horses in art special, which includes a guide on how to buy art, a look into the day in the life of an equestrian portrait painter and more. This week’s magazine also includes an interview with Swiss showjumper Steve Guerdat, and the Vet Clinic pages take a look at exotic diseases that threaten our horses. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March and Rebecca Penny for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and racing for sport fans to enjoy. While in this week’s hunting pages, Adrian Dangar delves into the history of the Hampshire Hunt, we meet The Brute in our Hunter of a Lifetime feature and plenty more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 3 November 2022

News

Optimism over new eventing plans

New rules proposed around international course-designers

Progress ongoing towards a more diverse industry

Owners warned after a spate of equine deaths from toxic seeds

Horses in art special



All in a day’s work: The equestrian portrait painter

Mastering the art of the auction: How to buy art

The nun, the artist and the skewbald mare: The unlikely friendship between riding centre manager Sister Mary Joy Langdon and the artist Lucian Freud

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Piggy March

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: Swiss showjumper Steve Guerdat

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

An encroaching danger: Exotic diseases that threaten our horses

Kit and property



Accommodation aplenty: A trio of homes with room for humans as well as horses

New in the ring: A dressage saddle, a lightweight tailcoat and winter riding tights

Hunting

‘A metaphor for the evolution of foxhunting’: Adrian Dangar on the history of the Hampshire Hunt

Hunter of a lifetime: The Brute – the ideal field master’s horse

A new tradition is born: The inaugural British Hound Sports Association Trail-Hunting Hound Trials

Hunting Life: Master of Foxhounds Association to row the Atlantic solo

Comment: Rob Williams

Reports

Eventing: Pau, Le Lion d’Angers and Bicton Arena

Dressage: Knowsley Estate High Profile, Netherton Equestrian, Hunters Equestrian, Chard Equestrian, Burrows Court Farm and more

Showjumping: South View Home Pony, Forest Edge, South View, Washington and more

Racing: Wetherby, Ascot and Carlisle

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

