Horse & Hound; 3 November 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 3 November, features our horses in art special, which includes a guide on how to buy art, a look into the day in the life of an equestrian portrait painter and more. This week’s magazine also includes an interview with Swiss showjumper Steve Guerdat, and the Vet Clinic pages take a look at exotic diseases that threaten our horses. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March and Rebecca Penny for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and racing for sport fans to enjoy. While in this week’s hunting pages, Adrian Dangar delves into the history of the Hampshire Hunt, we meet The Brute in our Hunter of a Lifetime feature and plenty more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 3 November 2022
News
- Optimism over new eventing plans
- New rules proposed around international course-designers
- Progress ongoing towards a more diverse industry
- Owners warned after a spate of equine deaths from toxic seeds
Horses in art special
- All in a day’s work: The equestrian portrait painter
- Mastering the art of the auction: How to buy art
- The nun, the artist and the skewbald mare: The unlikely friendship between riding centre manager Sister Mary Joy Langdon and the artist Lucian Freud
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Piggy March
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- H&H interview: Swiss showjumper Steve Guerdat
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- An encroaching danger: Exotic diseases that threaten our horses
Kit and property
- Accommodation aplenty: A trio of homes with room for humans as well as horses
- New in the ring: A dressage saddle, a lightweight tailcoat and winter riding tights
Hunting
- ‘A metaphor for the evolution of foxhunting’: Adrian Dangar on the history of the Hampshire Hunt
- Hunter of a lifetime: The Brute – the ideal field master’s horse
- A new tradition is born: The inaugural British Hound Sports Association Trail-Hunting Hound Trials
- Hunting Life: Master of Foxhounds Association to row the Atlantic solo
- Comment: Rob Williams
Reports
- Eventing: Pau, Le Lion d’Angers and Bicton Arena
- Dressage: Knowsley Estate High Profile, Netherton Equestrian, Hunters Equestrian, Chard Equestrian, Burrows Court Farm and more
- Showjumping: South View Home Pony, Forest Edge, South View, Washington and more
- Racing: Wetherby, Ascot and Carlisle
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more