Horse & Hound; 3 December 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 3 December, don’t miss our heavy horse special, with a look into heavy horses at work, drum horse Mercury and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore the assessment and treatment of horses who have suffered falls, plus check out our nostalgic feature on Michael Whitaker’s three-time Hickstead Derby winner Monstanta. We also have an interview with Olympic dressage rider Edward Gal and read our guide to new kit on the market. Plus, read reports from showjumping in Vejer De La Frontera, Grade One racing action from Newbury and Newcastle and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 3 December 2020
News
- FEI bans whisker-trimming from 2021
- British Eventing AGM: new series and festivals for grassroots eventers
- Win for owners and horses on new practitioner rules
- Half-pad use may benefit horses, study finds
Heavy horse special
- All in a day’s work: Farmer and presenter Adam Henson on Suffolk horses
- Drafting a sustainable future: Heavy horses at work
- Horse hero: Drum horse Mercury
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Peter Charles
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People and horses
- Life lessons: Simon Charlesworth
- H&H interview: Dressage Olympian Edward Gal
- In the spotlight: Showjumper Wellington M
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- The effects of heavy falls: Assessing and treating horses after accidents
Features
- From the horse’s mouth: The origins of popular idioms
- Judgement call: Finding the officials of the future
Kit focus
- New in the ring: Boots, re-usable numbers and more
Hunting
- A day with: The Readyfield Bloodhounds
- Opinion: Matt Ramsden
- Hunting diaries: Adrian Dangar on special days at the Sinnginton
- Hunt stalwart: Sophie Blain, chairman of the Teme Valley
Reports
- Dressage: The Cabin, West Kype Farm and more
- Showjumping: Vejer De La Frontera and more
- Racing: Newbury and Newcastle
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Michael Whitaker’s three-time Hickstead Derby winner Monstanta
Classified ads
- Horses for sale