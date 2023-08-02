Horse & Hound; 3 August 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 3 August, includes our full report from the Royal International Horse Show, with all the news from the showjumping and showing action. Also this week, don’t miss our European Eventing Championships preview, which includes combinations and teams to keep a close eye on plus how to follow the competition and we also put the showjumper Flying Tinker II in the spotlight. We also take a trip down memory lane to Horse & Hound in 1981, and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a closer look at lameness in horses. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton, John Whitaker and H&H’s Alex Robinson, for dressage, showjumping and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you the latest news from the hunting world and a column from Matt Ramsden.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 3 August 2023

News

Superb British win at Hickstead

Home Nations Cup’s future uncertain

New standard for air jackets in the pipeline

Team selected for para dressage Europeans

Report: Royal International

Move over for Brilliant Will: Horse supreme

Dreammaker gallops to glory: Pony supreme

Tiger pounces to win: Amateur, native, coloured and senior classes

‘I did shed a tear’: Britain’s Nations Cup win

Celebrations continue for the Whitaker family: King George V

Catch Me if you can: International, young horse and national showjumping classes

Eventing Euros preview

Britain’s super six eye the golds: Who to watch

How to follow

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: John Whitaker

Showing: Alex Robinson

People and horses

H&H interview: Davy Harvey

H&H interview: Davy Harvey

In the spotlight: Flying Tinker II

Memory Lane: 1981

Vet clinic

On the hop: Lameness

Kit focus

New in the ring: An anatomical bridle, anti-slip gloves and more

Reports

Showjumping: Chard, Hartpury and more

Showing: Royal Welsh, Arabs and more

Eventing: Burgham, Aston-le-Walls and more

Dressage: Parwood, Sheepgate and more

Hunting

Hunting Life: plus Matt Ramsden column

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

