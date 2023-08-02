Horse & Hound; 3 August 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 3 August, includes our full report from the Royal International Horse Show, with all the news from the showjumping and showing action. Also this week, don’t miss our European Eventing Championships preview, which includes combinations and teams to keep a close eye on plus how to follow the competition and we also put the showjumper Flying Tinker II in the spotlight. We also take a trip down memory lane to Horse & Hound in 1981, and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a closer look at lameness in horses. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton, John Whitaker and H&H’s Alex Robinson, for dressage, showjumping and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you the latest news from the hunting world and a column from Matt Ramsden.
News
- Superb British win at Hickstead
- Home Nations Cup’s future uncertain
- New standard for air jackets in the pipeline
- Team selected for para dressage Europeans
Report: Royal International
- Move over for Brilliant Will: Horse supreme
- Dreammaker gallops to glory: Pony supreme
- Tiger pounces to win: Amateur, native, coloured and senior classes
- ‘I did shed a tear’: Britain’s Nations Cup win
- Celebrations continue for the Whitaker family: King George V
- Catch Me if you can: International, young horse and national showjumping classes
Eventing Euros preview
- Britain’s super six eye the golds: Who to watch
- How to follow
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: John Whitaker
- Showing: Alex Robinson
People and horses
- H&H interview: Davy Harvey
- All in a day’s work: The Horse Trust CEO
- In the spotlight: Flying Tinker II
- Memory Lane: 1981
Vet clinic
- On the hop: Lameness
Kit focus
- New in the ring: An anatomical bridle, anti-slip gloves and more
Reports
- Showjumping: Chard, Hartpury and more
- Showing: Royal Welsh, Arabs and more
- Eventing: Burgham, Aston-le-Walls and more
- Dressage: Parwood, Sheepgate and more
Hunting
- Hunting Life: plus Matt Ramsden column
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more