Horse & Hound; 29 November 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 29 November 2018, don’t miss our ultimate Christmas gift guide — with a special advent calendar cover — including present ideas for the ladies, the men, children and not forgetting our four-legged friends, plus our pick of best reads and Christmas cards. We visit Vere and Clea Phillipps at home as they reveal their knack for spotting talented young horses. Check out the equines who have made comebacks to competition against the odds, and don’t miss our feature on tack trends. We also talk to Liverpool International show organiser Nina Barbour about putting last’s year’s fire in the past. Read reports from across the disciplines, including Mark Todd’s day out with the Grafton, racing action from Haydock Park and Ascot and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 29 November 2018
News
- Horse and rider welfare top of FEI agenda
- Injunction issued against trespassing sabs
- The future of WEG: riders and organiser react
Christmas gift guide
- For the ladies
- For the men
- Not forgetting our four-legged friends
- For the children
- The ultimate surprise
- Our pick of top reads
- Stocking fillers
- Christmas cards
Features
- Access all areas: We talk to Vere Phillipps about spotting talented youngsters
- Comeback horses: The equines who returned to competition against the odds
- Tack trends: We find out whether it is fashion or performance at the forefront
- Hunt stalwart: Lt Col Laurence McNaught
- Hunter of a lifetime: The ‘enormous’ Asbo
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: rocking horse maker Marc Stevenson
- Property: Cambridgeshire havens
- Vet clinic: Are flexion tests a fair judge of soundness?
- H&H interview: Show organiser Nina Barbour on making Liverpool International a spectacle despite last year’s fire
- Fix it: Showing rider Samantha Roberts on achieving a quality canter
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: John Holliday
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Louise Whitaker
- Racing: Kim Bailey
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Reports
- Hunting: Mark Todd out with the Grafton, Fitzwilliam and Tiverton Staghounds
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Aintree, Keysoe and more
- Racing: Haydock Park and Ascot
- Point-to-point: Barbury, Eaton Hall and Howick
Classified ads
- Horses for sale