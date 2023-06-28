Horse & Hound; 29 June 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 29 June, includes our full report from the Hickstead Derby meeting, covering the dramatic feature class and more. Also in this week’s magazine, we interview polo player Tommy Beresford, take a trip down memory lane to remember the preview of the Hickstead Derby in 1984, with David Broome on H&H’s cover. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what causes nosebleeds and how to decide whether one requires a vet visit. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Stuart Hollings, for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover racing fromRoyal Ascot plus eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you a feature on popular sporting artist Cecil Aldin.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 29 June 2023

News

Twelve asked to dismount under show’s new rider size rule

Ridden work key in poor-performance investigations

Major census of thoroughbreds launched

New concussion statement backed by horse sport

Hickstead Derby report

‘Words can’t describe this’: An eight-year-old stallion takes the big class

‘You get braver’: A young winner and a lost bridle in the Speed Derby

Lennon ditches the maths to win: Riding by feel proves the best way

‘I’ve probably been attempting this for 20 years’: James Emblen scores a national win

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Polo player Tommy Beresford

All in a day’s work: The mentor and trainer

Memory Lane: Previewing the Hickstead Derby in 1984, with David Broome on H&H’s cover

Vet clinic

A bloody nose: What causes nosebleeds and how to decide whether one requires a vet visit

Property

Beat the heat: Equestrian bases with swimming pools

Reports

Racing: RoyalAscot

Showjumping: Royal Highland and more

Showing: Royal Highland, Royal Three Counties and more

Dressage: Vale View Premier League, Kingswood EC and more

Eventing: Nunney, Catton Park, Little Gatcombe and more

Hunting

‘Above all, he was a master of hounds’: Popular sporting artist Cecil Aldin

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

