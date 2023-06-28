Horse & Hound; 29 June 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 29 June, includes our full report from the Hickstead Derby meeting, covering the dramatic feature class and more. Also in this week’s magazine, we interview polo player Tommy Beresford, take a trip down memory lane to remember the preview of the Hickstead Derby in 1984, with David Broome on H&H’s cover. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what causes nosebleeds and how to decide whether one requires a vet visit. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Stuart Hollings, for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover racing fromRoyal Ascot plus eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you a feature on popular sporting artist Cecil Aldin.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 29 June 2023
News
- Twelve asked to dismount under show’s new rider size rule
- Ridden work key in poor-performance investigations
- Major census of thoroughbreds launched
- New concussion statement backed by horse sport
Hickstead Derby report
- ‘Words can’t describe this’: An eight-year-old stallion takes the big class
- ‘You get braver’: A young winner and a lost bridle in the Speed Derby
- Lennon ditches the maths to win: Riding by feel proves the best way
- ‘I’ve probably been attempting this for 20 years’: James Emblen scores a national win
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: Polo player Tommy Beresford
- All in a day’s work: The mentor and trainer
- Memory Lane: Previewing the Hickstead Derby in 1984, with David Broome on H&H’s cover
Vet clinic
-
A bloody nose: What causes nosebleeds and how to decide whether one requires a vet visit
Property
-
Beat the heat: Equestrian bases with swimming pools
Reports
- Racing: RoyalAscot
- Showjumping: Royal Highland and more
- Showing: Royal Highland, Royal Three Counties and more
- Dressage: Vale View Premier League, Kingswood EC and more
- Eventing: Nunney, Catton Park, Little Gatcombe and more
Hunting
-
‘Above all, he was a master of hounds’: Popular sporting artist Cecil Aldin
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more