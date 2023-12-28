Horse & Hound; 29 December 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from FRIDAY 29 December, don’t miss the H&H interview with showjumping legend Harvey Smith, who explains why he believes his days were the best era in the sport. Plus, don’t miss our big festive quiz, where you can test yourself, friends and family with this fiendish puzzler on the year’s events. We also put five-star eventer Greenacres Special Cavalier, ride of Caroline Powell, in the spotlight, and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate why some wounds struggle to heal and how vets can help them. We have exclusive columns from Adam Cromarty and H&H’s Alex Robinson for showjumping and showing aficionados. The rest of this week’s reports pages cover dressage and showjumping for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the Badsworth, Bramham, York South hounds, plus we take a closer looks into what makes hunting so magical at this time of year. Finally, take a trip down memory lane as we shine a light on the National Hunt hero Denman and find out what made him such an out-and-out galloping machine.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 29 December 2023
News
- Treating horses like horses, not ‘kings’
- Confusion over tack app ‘chaos’
- Plastic packs could be a ‘game-changer’ in wound healing
- Trail-hunting demo days to promote and protect the sport
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Showing: Alex Robinson
People & horses
- H&H interview: Harvey Smith on why his were the best days of showjumping
- All in a day’s work: jockey turned trainer Brian Toomey
- In the spotlight: eventer Greeanacres Special Cavalier
- The way we were: Mike Felton recalls a happy childhood
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s trail-hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Why some wounds struggle to heal and how vets can help them
Property
- Boxing Day bargains: equestrian facilities for less than £1m
Features
- The big festive quiz: test yourself, friends and family with this fiendish puzzler on the year’s events
Hunting
- Splashing about: Badsworth, Bramham, York South hounds are undeterred by wet weather
- Festive hunting: what makes hunting so magical at this time of year
Reports
- Dressage: Sparsholt College, Bromyard Equestrian, Hunters and more
- Showjumping: Forest Edge and Chard
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: what made Denman an all-out galloping machine
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more