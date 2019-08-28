Horse & Hound; 29 August 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 29 August 2019, don’t miss our full report from the dressage, showjumping and para dressage European Championships, including in-depth analysis, expert comment, pictures and more. Also, check out our preview ahead of the Burghley Horse Trials — Mark Todd walks us around the 2019 cross-country track, plus take a look at the dressage test and don’t forget your copy of the course map. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we ask whether horse owners should still buy despite bad X-rays, and we talk to eventer Ben Hobday as he gears up for Burghley. We also have reports from across the disciplines including eventing from Blair, showjumping from Scope Festival and much more.
News
- Joy and heartbreak at European Championships
- Could black and white be safer than hi-vis?
- Concern as sanctions handed out at Games
European Championships
- Dressage: Highs and lows for the British riders
- Comment: Laura Tomlinson
- Para dressage: Brits come home with a haul of medals
- Comment: Natasha Baker
- Showjumping: Two medals and a Tokyo ticket
- Comment: Laura Renwick
Burghley preview
- Course walk: Mark Todd takes us round the 2019 track
- Cross-country map: Don’t leave without your copy
- The dressage: Check out the test for this year’s event
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The stable manager
- Property: Livery yards
- Motoring: Choosing a multi-purpose vehicle
- Vet clinic: Should you still purchase despite bad X-rays?
- H&H interview: We chat to eventer Ben Hobday as he gears up for Burghley
- Fix it: Showjumper Jessica Mendoza on how to adjust a horse’s stride
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
Reports
- Eventing: Blair, Keysoe, Millstreet and highlights
- Showjumping: Scope Festival
- Showing: Ashbourne, Dunster and more
- Hunting: Rydal hound show
- Racing: York
- Endurance: European Championships
- Polo: Guards Polo Club
Classified ads
- Horses for sale