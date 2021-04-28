Horse & Hound; 29 April 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 29 April, we bring you our sustainability special, which includes a look at what can horse owners do to make a difference in going green and more. We also bring you an interview with Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Laura Kraut and more. You can also read veterinary news on innovative grazing management systems to help manage your horse’s weight and also take a look at a range of insect repellents to consider as the weather warms up. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing and showjumping, both from the UK and abroad.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 29 April 2021
News
- Tokyo place changes hands after FEI blunder
- Calls for law change to save riding schools
- Support for whole team is key to success
- Data is vital as sport returns after EHV outbreak
Sustainability special
- “It’s our responsibility”: How equestrian professionals are playing their part
- Going green: What can horse owners do to make a difference?
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Laura Kraut
- All in a day’s work: The Badminton administrator
- In the spotlight: Five-star event horse Cooley Lands
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Making tracks: Innovative grazing management systems to help manage your horse’s weight
Kit
- Flies be gone: A range of insect repellents to consider as the weather warms up
Reports
- Eventing: Kentucky, Bovington, Eland Lodge and Ascott-under-Wychwood
- Dressage: Keysoe Premier League, Hagen, Opglabbeek, Sheepgate and more
- Showjumping: Dutch Masters at ’s-Hertogenbosch, Nations Cup from Gorla Minore and Chard Equestrian
- Showing: BSHA Southern Spring and BSHA Northern Spring
- Racing: Sandown
- Point-to-point: Aldington, Chaddesley Corbett, Flete Park, Holderness and Edgcote
Hunting
- New face triumphs: Quorn Hunt Ride
- Hunter of a lifetime: Bertie, the skewbald side-saddle legend
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Regal Realm, Lucinda Green’s world champion and Los Angeles Olympic medallist
Classified ads
- Horses for sale