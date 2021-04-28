{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 29 April 2021

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 29 April, we bring you our sustainability special, which includes a look at what can horse owners do to make a difference in going green and more. We also bring you an interview with Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Laura Kraut and more. You can also read veterinary news on innovative grazing management systems to help manage your horse’s weight and also take a look at a range of insect repellents to consider as the weather warms up. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing and showjumping, both from the UK and abroad.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 29 April 2021

    News

    • Tokyo place changes hands after FEI blunder
    • Calls for law change to save riding schools
    • Support for whole team is key to success
    • Data is vital as sport returns after EHV outbreak

    Sustainability special

    • “It’s our responsibility”: How equestrian professionals are playing their part
    • Going green: What can horse owners do to make a difference?

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Mark Phillips
    • Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
    • Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Laura Kraut
    • All in a day’s work: The Badminton administrator
    • In the spotlight: Five-star event horse Cooley Lands
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Making tracks: Innovative grazing management systems to help manage your horse’s weight

    Kit

    • Flies be gone: A range of insect repellents to consider as the weather warms up

    Reports

    • Eventing: Kentucky, Bovington, Eland Lodge and Ascott-under-Wychwood
    • Dressage: Keysoe Premier League, Hagen, Opglabbeek, Sheepgate and more
    • Showjumping: Dutch Masters at ’s-Hertogenbosch, Nations Cup from Gorla Minore and Chard Equestrian
    • Showing: BSHA Southern Spring and BSHA Northern Spring
    • Racing: Sandown
    • Point-to-point: Aldington, Chaddesley Corbett, Flete Park, Holderness and Edgcote

    Hunting

    • New face triumphs: Quorn Hunt Ride
    • Hunter of a lifetime: Bertie, the skewbald side-saddle legend

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport: Regal Realm, Lucinda Green’s world champion and Los Angeles Olympic medallist

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

