Horse & Hound; 29 April 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 29 April, we bring you our sustainability special, which includes a look at what can horse owners do to make a difference in going green and more. We also bring you an interview with Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Laura Kraut and more. You can also read veterinary news on innovative grazing management systems to help manage your horse’s weight and also take a look at a range of insect repellents to consider as the weather warms up. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing and showjumping, both from the UK and abroad.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 29 April 2021

News

Tokyo place changes hands after FEI blunder

Calls for law change to save riding schools

Support for whole team is key to success

Data is vital as sport returns after EHV outbreak

Sustainability special



“It’s our responsibility”: How equestrian professionals are playing their part

Going green: What can horse owners do to make a difference?

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Laura Kraut

All in a day’s work: The Badminton administrator

In the spotlight: Five-star event horse Cooley Lands

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Making tracks: Innovative grazing management systems to help manage your horse’s weight

Kit

Flies be gone: A range of insect repellents to consider as the weather warms up

Reports

Eventing: Kentucky, Bovington, Eland Lodge and Ascott-under-Wychwood

Dressage: Keysoe Premier League, Hagen, Opglabbeek, Sheepgate and more

Showjumping: Dutch Masters at ’s-Hertogenbosch, Nations Cup from Gorla Minore and Chard Equestrian

Showing: BSHA Southern Spring and BSHA Northern Spring

Racing: Sandown

Point-to-point: Aldington, Chaddesley Corbett, Flete Park, Holderness and Edgcote

Hunting

New face triumphs: Quorn Hunt Ride

Hunter of a lifetime: Bertie, the skewbald side-saddle legend

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Regal Realm, Lucinda Green’s world champion and Los Angeles Olympic medallist

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine