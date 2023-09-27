Horse & Hound; 28 September 2023

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 28 September, don’t miss our property special, which includes a step-by-step guide to buying your perfect equestrian home and more. You can also read our HOYS preview with a look at why heading to HOYS in-hand can serve a show animal in its future career, plus meet some of the hot showjumping contenders ate this year’s show. We speak to Kitty King to find out how she won her European medals earlier this year, while 1982 is the subject of this week’s Memory Lane feature, when there were calls for a Bute ban. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we bring you essential information on how experts would tackle negative plantar angles, and we have an exclusive column from Carl Hester for dressage aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping from across the UK and Europe for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we spend a morning with the Pytchley with Woodland and more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 September 2023
News
- Top trainer cleared of rapping
- Could “info stewards” help horse sport?
- Societies take action over social media posts
- Relief over FEI’s decision on supplement
Property special
- Making dreams a reality: Step-by-step guide to buying your perfect equestrian home
- Lured to Lincolnshire: Why the county makes the ideal place to settle
HOYS preview
- Winning foundations: Why heading to HOYS in-hand can serve a show animal in its future career
- The class of 2023: Meet some of the hot showjumping contenders
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
People and horses
- How I won my medals: Kitty King on her Europeans success
- All in a day’s work: BETA executive director
- In the spotlight: Hello William, Olli Fletcher’s star who made a stunning comeback
- Memory Lane: Calls for a bute ban in 1982
Vet clinic
- Inside the foot: How the experts would tackle negative plantar angles
Kit focus
- Cosy and comfortable: What bedding options are currently on the market?
Hunting
- Monday morning bliss: Pytchley with Woodland
- From the field: We’re back in action
Reports
- Showjumping: Arena UK, Lanaken and more
- Eventing: Allerton Park and more
- Dressage: Hartpury College, Little Mill Equestrian and more
- Showing: Westmorland County and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more