Horse & Hound; 28 September 2023





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 28 September, don’t miss our property special, which includes a step-by-step guide to buying your perfect equestrian home and more. You can also read our HOYS preview with a look at why heading to HOYS in-hand can serve a show animal in its future career, plus meet some of the hot showjumping contenders ate this year’s show. We speak to Kitty King to find out how she won her European medals earlier this year, while 1982 is the subject of this week’s Memory Lane feature, when there were calls for a Bute ban. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we bring you essential information on how experts would tackle negative plantar angles, and we have an exclusive column from Carl Hester for dressage aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping from across the UK and Europe for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we spend a morning with the Pytchley with Woodland and more.

News

Top trainer cleared of rapping

Top trainer cleared of rapping Could “info stewards” help horse sport?

Societies take action over social media posts

Relief over FEI’s decision on supplement

Property special

Making dreams a reality: Step-by-step guide to buying your perfect equestrian home

Lured to Lincolnshire: Why the county makes the ideal place to settle

HOYS preview

Winning foundations: Why heading to HOYS in-hand can serve a show animal in its future career

The class of 2023: Meet some of the hot showjumping contenders

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

People and horses

How I won my medals: Kitty King on her Europeans success

All in a day’s work: BETA executive director

In the spotlight: Hello William, Olli Fletcher’s star who made a stunning comeback

Memory Lane: Calls for a bute ban in 1982

Vet clinic

Inside the foot: How the experts would tackle negative plantar angles

Kit focus

Cosy and comfortable: What bedding options are currently on the market?

Hunting

Monday morning bliss: Pytchley with Woodland

From the field: We’re back in action

Reports

Showjumping: Arena UK, Lanaken and more

Eventing: Allerton Park and more

Dressage: Hartpury College, Little Mill Equestrian and more

Showing: Westmorland County and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

