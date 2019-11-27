Horse & Hound; 28 November 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 28 November 2019, don’t miss our ultimate Christmas gift guide and special Thelwell advent calendar front cover — everything to get you in the festive spirit. Plus, check out the Olympia competitors to keep on your radar this year in our five-page preview. Also find out the inspiration behind the famous Thelwell cartoons, and in ‘Vet clinic’ we look into what causes loss of hind-end propulsion. Read our interview with New Zealand eventer Lucy Jackson, she talks about working with racehorses, finding her life balance and more. We also have reports from across the disciplines including racing from Ascot and Haydock Park, plus showjumping and dressage action and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 November 2019

News

All systems go for Tokyo

Developments planned after eventing challenges

Flu vaccination recommendations explained

Christmas gift guide

For the lucky lady

Here come the boys

For your furry friends

Pony-mad kids

From essential to extravagant

Stuff those stockings

Festive reads

Christmas cards

Olympia preview



Horse hero: Puissance star Hearton Du Bois Halleux

Ones to watch: Who to keep on your radar this year

Features

Iconic Thelwell: The inspiration behind the popular cartoons

Winter polo: The history of the sport and skills required

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The voice of Olympia

Property: This week’s exceptional equestrian set-up

Vet clinic: What causes a loss of hind-end propulsion?

H&H interview: New Zealand eventer Lucy Jackson on finding a balance in life

Fix it: Coach Mandy Frost advises how to maintain control while jumping

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Hunting: Charles Frampton

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Michael Whitaker

Hunting

A day’s hunting with: The Derby Notts & Staffs Beagles

Stallions: How they can make the best rides in the field

Legends of the chase: Will Goodall

From the field: Singing the praises of community

Hunter of a lifetime: “Brave” Billy

Reports

Dressage: Stuttgart and highlights

Showjumping: Prague and highlights

Showing: Stars Southern Champion of Champions

Racing: Ascot and Haydock Park

Horses for sale

