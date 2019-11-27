Horse & Hound; 28 November 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 28 November 2019, don’t miss our ultimate Christmas gift guide and special Thelwell advent calendar front cover — everything to get you in the festive spirit. Plus, check out the Olympia competitors to keep on your radar this year in our five-page preview. Also find out the inspiration behind the famous Thelwell cartoons, and in ‘Vet clinic’ we look into what causes loss of hind-end propulsion. Read our interview with New Zealand eventer Lucy Jackson, she talks about working with racehorses, finding her life balance and more. We also have reports from across the disciplines including racing from Ascot and Haydock Park, plus showjumping and dressage action and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 November 2019
News
- All systems go for Tokyo
- Developments planned after eventing challenges
- Flu vaccination recommendations explained
Christmas gift guide
- For the lucky lady
- Here come the boys
- For your furry friends
- Pony-mad kids
- From essential to extravagant
- Stuff those stockings
- Festive reads
- Christmas cards
Olympia preview
- Horse hero: Puissance star Hearton Du Bois Halleux
- Ones to watch: Who to keep on your radar this year
Features
- Iconic Thelwell: The inspiration behind the popular cartoons
- Winter polo: The history of the sport and skills required
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The voice of Olympia
- Property: This week’s exceptional equestrian set-up
- Vet clinic: What causes a loss of hind-end propulsion?
- H&H interview: New Zealand eventer Lucy Jackson on finding a balance in life
- Fix it: Coach Mandy Frost advises how to maintain control while jumping
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Michael Whitaker
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with: The Derby Notts & Staffs Beagles
- Stallions: How they can make the best rides in the field
- Legends of the chase: Will Goodall
- From the field: Singing the praises of community
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Brave” Billy
Reports
- Dressage: Stuttgart and highlights
- Showjumping: Prague and highlights
- Showing: Stars Southern Champion of Champions
- Racing: Ascot and Haydock Park
Classified ads
- Horses for sale