Horse & Hound; 28 March 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 28 March, we find out how to be a great test rider, plus what’s involved in dishing out dressage marks. We also interview up-and-coming showing star Elliee Stunt, and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at what’s involved when having a colt castrated, plus read the latest allergy news. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Kim Bailey for dressage and racing aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover all the action from eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In the hunting pages, read a tribute to Ian Farquhar, plus meet Robert Walker’s Romeo, the ultimate all-rounder and the “pony that made him”, and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 28 March 2024
News
- Risks of importing equine medicine
- Loss of Blair – and concerns for Scottish eventing
- Badminton entries: seven former champions
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People & horses
- H&H interview: Up-and-coming showing star Elliee Stunt
- All in a day’s work: The course inspector
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
Castration considerations: What’s involved when having a colt castrated, plus latest allergy news
Kit
Best foot forward: Hoof dressings
Features
- Putting dressage to the test: How to be a great test rider
- You be the judge: What’s involved in dishing out the marks?
- Protect your pocket: How to save money on your insurance bill
Hunting
- ‘You’ll never see the likes of him again’: Ian Farquhar tribute
- From the field: Finishing the season
- Pony that made me: Robert Walker’s Romeo, the ultimate all-rounder
Reports
- Showjumping: BS Spring Championships, League of Nations from Ocala and Morris EC
- Eventing: Lincolnshire
- Dressage: Hunters Equestrian, The College of West Anglia and more
- Showing: UK Ponies and Horses Spring Classic
- Racing: Doncaster, Newbury and more
- Point-to-point: Belvoir, Lamerton and more
