Horse & Hound; 28 March 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 28 March, we find out how to be a great test rider, plus what’s involved in dishing out dressage marks. We also interview up-and-coming showing star Elliee Stunt, and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at what’s involved when having a colt castrated, plus read the latest allergy news. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Kim Bailey for dressage and racing aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover all the action from eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In the hunting pages, read a tribute to Ian Farquhar, plus meet Robert Walker’s Romeo, the ultimate all-rounder and the “pony that made him”, and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 28 March 2024

News

Risks of importing equine medicine

Loss of Blair – and concerns for Scottish eventing

Badminton entries: seven former champions

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Racing: Kim Bailey

People & horses

H&H interview: Up-and-coming showing star Elliee Stunt

Up-and-coming showing star Elliee Stunt

All in a day's work: The course inspector

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Castration considerations: What’s involved when having a colt castrated, plus latest allergy news

Kit

Best foot forward: Hoof dressings

Features

Putting dressage to the test: How to be a great test rider

You be the judge: What’s involved in dishing out the marks?

You be the judge: What's involved in dishing out the marks?

Protect your pocket: How to save money on your insurance bill

Hunting

‘You’ll never see the likes of him again’: Ian Farquhar tribute

From the field: Finishing the season

Finishing the season

Pony that made me: Robert Walker's Romeo, the ultimate all-rounder

Reports

Showjumping: BS Spring Championships, League of Nations from Ocala and Morris EC

BS Spring Championships, League of Nations from Ocala and Morris EC

Eventing: Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire

Dressage: Hunters Equestrian, The College of West Anglia and more

Showing: UK Ponies and Horses Spring Classic

Racing: Doncaster, Newbury and more

Point-to-point: Belvoir, Lamerton and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

