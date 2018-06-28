Horse & Hound; 28 June 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 28 June 2018, don’t miss our full report from the Hickstead Derby meeting, including all the showjumping and showing action, plus much more. Read our feature on the much discussed whip rules across the disciplines. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we find out how to spot the signs of sand colic, and we also talk to dressage rider Jo Barry on her battle back from severe brain injury. Plus, don’t miss our six-page report from Royal Ascot and much more.
News
- Fines of £200 for failing to microchip equines by 2020
- Owner’s bid for change after horse dies in lorry
- Litterbug riders are ‘driving us mad’
- Championships for Britain promise major benefits
Hickstead Derby report
- Showjumping: William Funnell becomes a four-time Derby winner on a home-bred
- Comment: Nigel Coupe
- Showing: Jo Bates and her winning hack continue their run of major successes
- Dressage: Louise Bell claims her first Premier League grand prix victory
Features
- When perseverance pays off: Equine stars who initially underwhelmed riders
- Whip politics: The rules across the disciplines and the ethics
- Children and rural life: We discover how Countryside Learning is connecting youngsters with hunting
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Puppy walker his Honour Ian Alexander QC
- Property: Homes for under the £1m mark
- Vet clinic: Spotting the signs of sand colic
- H&H interview: Dressage rider Jo Barry on battling back from severe brain injury
- Masterclass: Dressage rider Sarah Millis on suppleness and engagement
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s country diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Clichés
- Racing: Eve Johnson Houghton
- Eventing: Mark Todd
- Dressage:Richard Davison
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
- Hunting: Steven Ashworth
Reports
- Racing: Royal Ascot
- Eventing: Farley Hall, Arville and highlights
- Dressage: Highlights and Rotterdam
- Showing: Royal Three Counties, Cumberland County and more
- Showjumping: Brook Farm
- Driving: BDS Annual
- Polo: Warwickshire Cup
Classified ads
- Horses for sale