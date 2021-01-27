Horse & Hound; 28 January 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 28 January, we bring you our grooms’ special, which includes a look at the day in the life of a supergroom, what it’s like for those grooms who have a superstar in their care and more. We also have an exclusive interview with top showjumper Ben Maher and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of double Badminton and individual European champion, Supreme Rock. We also have reports from international showjumping, plus a look back at the racing action from Ascot and Haydock Park among much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 January 2021
News
- Brexit’s effect on buying and selling horses
- Supreme Court insurance ruling culd affect equestrian businesses
- Hunting defiant after data leaks
- New approaches to event horse ownership
Grooms’ special
- All in a day’s work: Supergroom Mark Beever
- A star in their charge: Top grooms reveal what it’s like to tend a superstar
- Team spirit: What makes a great employer-groom relationship?
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: James Fisher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Showjumper Ben Maher
- Life lessons: Showjumper James Wilson
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- The less-than-perfect candidate: Should you go ahead with a purchase when a vetting flags problems? We look at three common issues which may show up at a pre-purchase examination
Features
- ‘One of the all-time greats’: Tribute to showjumping stallion Arko III, who won £1.2million in prize money and many five-star grands prix
- Celebrity menus: We find out what five top competition horses eat
- Ready for action: Feeds for performance horses
Hunting
- A proper cracker: Out with the North Cotswold before lockdown
- Legends of the chase: David Anker, who spent 44 years in hunt service
- “Hold hard!” But will they?: Great field masters
- Hunter of a lifetime: Hamish, the reformed bucker who adores hounds
Reports
- Showjumping: Florida and Spain
- Racing: Ascot and Haydock Park
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Supreme Rock, who won Badminton twice and scooped two European Championships individual golds with Pippa Funnell
Classified ads
- Horses for sale