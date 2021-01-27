Horse & Hound; 28 January 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 28 January, we bring you our grooms’ special, which includes a look at the day in the life of a supergroom, what it’s like for those grooms who have a superstar in their care and more. We also have an exclusive interview with top showjumper Ben Maher and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of double Badminton and individual European champion, Supreme Rock. We also have reports from international showjumping, plus a look back at the racing action from Ascot and Haydock Park among much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 January 2021

News

Brexit’s effect on buying and selling horses

Supreme Court insurance ruling culd affect equestrian businesses

Hunting defiant after data leaks

New approaches to event horse ownership

Grooms’ special



All in a day’s work: Supergroom Mark Beever

A star in their charge: Top grooms reveal what it’s like to tend a superstar

Team spirit: What makes a great employer-groom relationship?

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: James Fisher

People and horses

H&H interview: Showjumper Ben Maher

Life lessons: Showjumper James Wilson

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The less-than-perfect candidate: Should you go ahead with a purchase when a vetting flags problems? We look at three common issues which may show up at a pre-purchase examination

Features

‘One of the all-time greats’: Tribute to showjumping stallion Arko III, who won £1.2million in prize money and many five-star grands prix

Celebrity menus: We find out what five top competition horses eat

Ready for action: Feeds for performance horses

Hunting

A proper cracker: Out with the North Cotswold before lockdown

Legends of the chase: David Anker, who spent 44 years in hunt service

“Hold hard!” But will they?: Great field masters

Hunter of a lifetime: Hamish, the reformed bucker who adores hounds

Reports

Showjumping: Florida and Spain

Racing: Ascot and Haydock Park

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Supreme Rock, who won Badminton twice and scooped two European Championships individual golds with Pippa Funnell

Classified ads



Horses for sale

