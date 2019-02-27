Horse & Hound; 28 February 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 28 February 2019, don’t miss part one of our ‘Show guide’ issue, including how top riders raise their game, know when you’re ready to affiliate, plus check out our ultimate list of competition and training dates and much more. Also inside this week’s H&H, claim your free British Showjumping ticket for every reader, in ‘Vet clinic’ we ask if being a vet makes you a better horse owner, plus we speak to self-made young eventer Tom Jackson. Read our hunting content, including our day out with the Co. Limerick and more, and we have the weekend’s reports from across the disciplines.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 February 2019
News
- Breeders offered chance to pick foals’ sex
- Brexit: government issues advice to owners
- Hannah Francis’ legacy lives on
Show guide: part one
- Marginal gains: How top riders raise their game
- Polework: A two-part series on the benefits of poles
- Are you ready to affiliate? How you know when you’re ready to step up
- Spotlight on venues: How showgrounds are investing in the future
- Show bingo: How many of these staples can you spot?
- Show listings: Our ultimate list of competition and training dates for 2019
Feature
- For every reader: Claim your free British Showjumping ticket
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The falconer
- Property: Gloucestershire
- Motoring: Best for the snow
- Vet clinic: Does being a vet make you a better owner?
- H&H interview: Young event rider Tom Jackson
- Fix it: Showing rider Amy Smith on jumping bullfinches
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Daniel Cherriman
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Charles Britton
- Point-to-point: David Simpson
Hunting
- Andrew Osborne: The Cottesmore master on retiring
- Pack of the week: The Co. Limerick in Ireland
- Golden Button Challenge: Yvonne Goss enjoys her third victory
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Sharp as a knife” Pim
- Hunt stalwart: Former chef Richard Chapman
Reports
- Dressage: Easton & Otley, Merrist Wood and more
- Eventing: Arena Finals
- Showjumping: South View, highlights and more
- Showing: Winter highlights
- Point-to-point: Garthorpe and more
- Racing: Kempton Park, Newcastle and bloodstock
Classified ads
- Horses for sale