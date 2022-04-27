Horse & Hound; 28 April 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 28 April, features our Badminton Horse Trials preview, which includes a cross-country course walk with Andrew Hoy, interviews with riders who’ve made epic journeys to compete and more. We also bring you an interview with Grand National winner Sam Waley-Cohen, plus a look at why a keen grandparent is the jewel in a budding riders’ crown. Also inside, we bring you our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how vets on the ground in Ukraine are dealing with illness and injuries, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 28 April 2022

News

Good employers will “shine through”

When to make the last and hardest decision

Controversial sentience law clears final hurdle

Aftercare at all stages of horses’ lives

Badminton preview

All in a day’s work: Badminton’s commercial director Andrew Tucker

“A true five-star test”: Andrew Hoy walks Eric Winter’s cross-country course

“There’s a lot of squealing, but he’s so capable”: Riders who’ve made epic journeys to compete

How to follow: Get set for the big week

Legends of the sport: Primmore’s Pride, who won Badminton 2005 with Pippa Funnell

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: William Funnell

Showing: Robert Walker

People and horses

H&H interview: Grand National winner Sam Waley-Cohen

H&H interview: Grand National winner Sam Waley-Cohen

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh's hunting diary

Vet clinic

Helping Ukraine’s horses: How vets on the ground are dealing with illness and injuries

Feature

Silver stars: Why a keen grandparent is the jewel in a budding riders’ crown

Kit

A stone’s throw from Badminton: Settle near eventing’s Mecca

Style without sacrifice: Competition breeches to ensure you look your best

Hunting

A top-class outfit: We visit the Dulverton West kennels and meet huntsman John Nicholson

Opinion: Matt Ramsden

Reports

Showjumping: Bishop Burton, Welsh Masters and Pony of the Year Show

Showing: BSPS Area 2A Cheshire Premier, BSPS Area 7 and more

Eventing: Eland Lodge and Ascott-under-Wychwood

Dressage: Onley Grounds, Allen’s Hill, South View Arena, Tall Trees Arena and Field House Equestrian Centre

Racing: Sandown Park

Point-to-point: Berkeley Races, Fife Foxhounds and Axe Vale

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

