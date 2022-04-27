Horse & Hound; 28 April 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 28 April, features our Badminton Horse Trials preview, which includes a cross-country course walk with Andrew Hoy, interviews with riders who’ve made epic journeys to compete and more. We also bring you an interview with Grand National winner Sam Waley-Cohen, plus a look at why a keen grandparent is the jewel in a budding riders’ crown. Also inside, we bring you our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how vets on the ground in Ukraine are dealing with illness and injuries, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 28 April 2022
News
- Good employers will “shine through”
- When to make the last and hardest decision
- Controversial sentience law clears final hurdle
- Aftercare at all stages of horses’ lives
Badminton preview
- All in a day’s work: Badminton’s commercial director Andrew Tucker
- “A true five-star test”: Andrew Hoy walks Eric Winter’s cross-country course
- “There’s a lot of squealing, but he’s so capable”: Riders who’ve made epic journeys to compete
- How to follow: Get set for the big week
- Legends of the sport: Primmore’s Pride, who won Badminton 2005 with Pippa Funnell
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Grand National winner Sam Waley-Cohen
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Helping Ukraine’s horses: How vets on the ground are dealing with illness and injuries
Feature
- Silver stars: Why a keen grandparent is the jewel in a budding riders’ crown
Kit
- A stone’s throw from Badminton: Settle near eventing’s Mecca
- Style without sacrifice: Competition breeches to ensure you look your best
Hunting
- A top-class outfit: We visit the Dulverton West kennels and meet huntsman John Nicholson
- Opinion: Matt Ramsden
Reports
- Showjumping: Bishop Burton, Welsh Masters and Pony of the Year Show
- Showing: BSPS Area 2A Cheshire Premier, BSPS Area 7 and more
- Eventing: Eland Lodge and Ascott-under-Wychwood
- Dressage: Onley Grounds, Allen’s Hill, South View Arena, Tall Trees Arena and Field House Equestrian Centre
- Racing: Sandown Park
- Point-to-point: Berkeley Races, Fife Foxhounds and Axe Vale
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more