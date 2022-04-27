{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 28 April 2022

Horse & Hound

    • This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 28 April, features our Badminton Horse Trials preview, which includes a cross-country course walk with Andrew Hoy, interviews with riders who’ve made epic journeys to compete and more. We also bring you an interview with Grand National winner Sam Waley-Cohen, plus a look at why a keen grandparent is the jewel in a budding riders’ crown. Also inside, we bring you our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how vets on the ground in Ukraine are dealing with illness and injuries, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 28 April 2022

    News

    • Good employers will “shine through”
    • When to make the last and hardest decision
    • Controversial sentience law clears final hurdle
    • Aftercare at all stages of horses’ lives

    Badminton preview

    • All in a day’s work: Badminton’s commercial director Andrew Tucker 
    • “A true five-star test”: Andrew Hoy walks Eric Winter’s cross-country course
    • “There’s a lot of squealing, but he’s so capable”: Riders who’ve made epic journeys to compete
    • How to follow: Get set for the big week
    • Legends of the sport: Primmore’s Pride, who won Badminton 2005 with Pippa Funnell

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Mark Phillips
    • Dressage: Carl Hester
    • Showjumping: William Funnell
    • Showing: Robert Walker

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Grand National winner Sam Waley-Cohen
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Helping Ukraine’s horses: How vets on the ground are dealing with illness and injuries

    Feature

    • Silver stars: Why a keen grandparent is the jewel in a budding riders’ crown

    Kit

    • A stone’s throw from Badminton: Settle near eventing’s Mecca
    • Style without sacrifice: Competition breeches to ensure you look your best

    Hunting

    • A top-class outfit: We visit the Dulverton West kennels and meet huntsman John Nicholson
    • Opinion: Matt Ramsden

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Bishop Burton, Welsh Masters and Pony of the Year Show
    • Showing: BSPS Area 2A Cheshire Premier, BSPS Area 7 and more
    • Eventing: Eland Lodge and Ascott-under-Wychwood
    • Dressage: Onley Grounds, Allen’s Hill, South View Arena, Tall Trees Arena and Field House Equestrian Centre
    • Racing: Sandown Park
    • Point-to-point: Berkeley Races, Fife Foxhounds and Axe Vale

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

    Get your magazine