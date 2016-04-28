Horse & Hound; 28 April 2016

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 28 April 2016, we look ahead to Badminton Horse Trials with a course walk with Ian Stark, the BBC at the event and a look behind the scenes with the Badminton stable manager. We also bring you the latest veterinary news and find out how you can learn to play polo on the Sotogrande. You can also read reports from eventing around the UK, showing from up and down the country, dressage from Keysoe plus much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 April 2016
News
- Rider injured in eventing fall urges others to take out insurance
- FEI officials suspended after Global Champions League involvement
- What are the issues affecting event photographers?
- Writing award entry sparks Newmarket debate
- Dressage Life: High-profile horses change hands, a new venue and more
Features
- The best of my fun…: Alfie Bradstock
- Property: Equestrian homes in Cornwall
- Vet clinic: The trapezius muscle explained and veterinary news
- Horse hero: Annie Power
- Move it like…: Ruth Edge
- H&H interview: Badminton stable manager Nick Bush
- Badminton: Ian Stark walks the course
- The BBC at Badminton
- Travel: Learn to play polo in Sotogrande
- The horse that made me…: Lucy McCarthy
Opinion
- Letters: Your views
- Editorial comment: H&H‘s Content Director Sarah Jenkins
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Peter Charles
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Racing: Richard Johnson
- Point-to-point: William Badlan
Reports
- Eventing: Bicton, Hambleden, Kelsall Hill, Central SCotland and highlights
- Dressage: Keysoe Premier League, CPEDI3* Waregem and highlights
- Showjumping: Bishop Burton, Global Champions Tour Antwerp and highlights
- Showing: North of England Spring, BSPS Area 13a Spring and BSPS Area 15 Spring
- Hunting: Spooner’s and West Dartmoor
- Racing: Sandown Park and bloodstock
- Team Chasing: Worcestershire
- Point-to-point: Parham, Bitterley, Upper Sapey and Tabley
- Endurance: Kings Forest
