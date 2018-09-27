Horse & Hound; 27 September 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 27 September 2018, read all the showjumping and para dressage action from the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, including in-depth analysis, pictures and expert comment. Read our Horse of the Year Show preview, celebrating 70 years of the iconic show, plus don’t miss our property special including what to consider when buying from auctions and more. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we have all you need to know about ultrasound scans, plus read the weekend reports from across the disciplines and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 27 September 2018
News
- Tryon weather, facilities and WEG’s future
- Dressage rule changes
- Equestrian industry must change to survive
WEG report
- Showjumping: The USA team triumph on home turf
- Comment: William Funnell
- Comment: Nick Skelton
- Para dressage: Brits Natasha Baker and Sophie Wells shine
- Comment: Sophie Christiansen
HOYS preview
- The history: We look back to where it all started
- Multi-talented horses: The showing stars set to compete in multiple finals
- A fistful of tickets: The on-form showjumpers
Property special
- Meeting the budget: The options when buying a property
- Buying the dream: Purchasing from auctions
Features
- Unique partnerships: The one-rider only horses
- Products: The essentials for all equine first-aid kits
- Hound health: Old-fashioned kennel remedies
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Charity founder Heather Armstrong
- Property: In Leicestershire
- Vet clinic: All you need to know about ultrasound scans
- H&H interview: Young dressage star Lottie Fry
- Fix it: Dressage rider Anna Ross on straightness
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Dressage: Judy Harvey
- Eventing: Mary King
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
Reports
- Dressage: National Championships
- Eventing: South of England, highlights and more
- Breeding: Elite Foals National Final
- Showing: Native breed show round-up and more
- Hunting: Autumn hunting with the Blankney
- Driving: Osborne Refrigerators Championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale