Horse & Hound; 27 September 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 27 September 2018, read all the showjumping and para dressage action from the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, including in-depth analysis, pictures and expert comment. Read our Horse of the Year Show preview, celebrating 70 years of the iconic show, plus don’t miss our property special including what to consider when buying from auctions and more. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we have all you need to know about ultrasound scans, plus read the weekend reports from across the disciplines and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 27 September 2018

News

Tryon weather, facilities and WEG’s future

Dressage rule changes

Equestrian industry must change to survive

WEG report

Showjumping: The USA team triumph on home turf

Comment: William Funnell

Comment: Nick Skelton

Para dressage: Brits Natasha Baker and Sophie Wells shine

Comment: Sophie Christiansen

HOYS preview



The history: We look back to where it all started

Multi-talented horses: The showing stars set to compete in multiple finals

A fistful of tickets: The on-form showjumpers

Property special



Meeting the budget: The options when buying a property

Buying the dream: Purchasing from auctions

Features

Unique partnerships: The one-rider only horses

Products: The essentials for all equine first-aid kits

Hound health: Old-fashioned kennel remedies

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Charity founder Heather Armstrong

Property: In Leicestershire

Vet clinic: All you need to know about ultrasound scans

H&H interview: Young dressage star Lottie Fry



Fix it: Dressage rider Anna Ross on straightness

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Dressage: Judy Harvey

Eventing: Mary King

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Hunting: Charles Frampton

Reports

Dressage: National Championships

Eventing: South of England, highlights and more

Breeding: Elite Foals National Final

Showing: Native breed show round-up and more

Hunting: Autumn hunting with the Blankney

Driving: Osborne Refrigerators Championships

