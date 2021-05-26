Horse & Hound; 27 May 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 27 May, we bring you our showjumping special, which includes an interview with Jack Whitaker, competing internationally at British shows and more. We also bring you an interview with Pony producers Kevin Cousins and Christina Gillett, take a look back at the career of Gigolo FRH, Isabell Werth’s Atlanta Olympic individual dressage champion and more. You can also read veterinary advice on how to avoid infections to your horse at home and away. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 27 May 2021

News

Grants win for riding schools after confusion

Campaign against one-owner per horse rule for Tokyo Olympics

New Blenheim organisers’ exciting plans

Welfare concerns over Scottish farriery funding

Showjumping special



“This is where I’ve wanted to be my whole life”: Jack Whitaker interview

Going international on home soil: Highlights of the British international calendar

Producing top-level jumpers: Expert views on producing the stars of tomorrow

Property special

Buying on a budget: What can you get for £500,000?

Escape to the country: The post-lockdown market

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Pony producers Kevin Cousins and Christina Gillett

All in a day’s work: The tack shop manager

In the spotlight: Irishman Denis Lynch’s Tokyo prospect Cristello

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The healthy athlete: How to avoid infections at home and away

Kit

Competition ready: We help you find the perfect pair of breeches for shows

Reports

Dressage: All England Dressage Festival Premier League at Hickstead

Showjumping: Wellington CSI, Italy, Bicton Arena, South View and more

Eventing: Science Supplements Firle Place Area Festival and Moreton

Showing: BSPS Area 13A and BSPS Area 2B

Point-to-point: Dulverton West Foxhounds and Knutsford Races Club

Hunting

Hunting Life: Rob Williams to hunt East Sussex and Romney Marsh one day a week and more

Opinion: Daniel Cherriman

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Gigolo FRH, Isabell Werth’s Atlanta Olympic individual dressage champion

