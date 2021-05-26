{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 27 May 2021

Horse & Hound

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 27 May, we bring you our showjumping special, which includes an interview with Jack Whitaker, competing internationally at British shows and more. We also bring you an interview with Pony producers Kevin Cousins and Christina Gillett, take a look back at the career of Gigolo FRH, Isabell Werth’s Atlanta Olympic individual dressage champion and more. You can also read veterinary advice on how to avoid infections to your horse at home and away. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 27 May 2021

    News

    • Grants win for riding schools after confusion
    • Campaign against one-owner per horse rule for Tokyo Olympics
    • New Blenheim organisers’ exciting plans
    • Welfare concerns over Scottish farriery funding

    Showjumping special

    • “This is where I’ve wanted to be my whole life”: Jack Whitaker interview
    • Going international on home soil: Highlights of the British international calendar
    • Producing top-level jumpers: Expert views on producing the stars of tomorrow

    Property special

    • Buying on a budget: What can you get for £500,000?
    • Escape to the country: The post-lockdown market

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
    • Showing: Stuart Hollings

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Pony producers Kevin Cousins and Christina Gillett
    • All in a day’s work: The tack shop manager
    • In the spotlight: Irishman Denis Lynch’s Tokyo prospect Cristello
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • The healthy athlete: How to avoid infections at home and away

    Kit

    • Competition ready: We help you find the perfect pair of breeches for shows

    Reports

    • Dressage: All England Dressage Festival Premier League at Hickstead
    • Showjumping: Wellington CSI, Italy, Bicton Arena, South View and more
    • Eventing: Science Supplements Firle Place Area Festival and Moreton
    • Showing: BSPS Area 13A and BSPS Area 2B
    • Point-to-point: Dulverton West Foxhounds and Knutsford Races Club

    Hunting

    • Hunting Life: Rob Williams to hunt East Sussex and Romney Marsh one day a week and more
    • Opinion: Daniel Cherriman

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport: Gigolo FRH, Isabell Werth’s Atlanta Olympic individual dressage champion

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

    Get your magazine