Horse & Hound; 27 May 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 27 May, we bring you our showjumping special, which includes an interview with Jack Whitaker, competing internationally at British shows and more. We also bring you an interview with Pony producers Kevin Cousins and Christina Gillett, take a look back at the career of Gigolo FRH, Isabell Werth’s Atlanta Olympic individual dressage champion and more. You can also read veterinary advice on how to avoid infections to your horse at home and away. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 27 May 2021
News
- Grants win for riding schools after confusion
- Campaign against one-owner per horse rule for Tokyo Olympics
- New Blenheim organisers’ exciting plans
- Welfare concerns over Scottish farriery funding
Showjumping special
- “This is where I’ve wanted to be my whole life”: Jack Whitaker interview
- Going international on home soil: Highlights of the British international calendar
- Producing top-level jumpers: Expert views on producing the stars of tomorrow
Property special
- Buying on a budget: What can you get for £500,000?
- Escape to the country: The post-lockdown market
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: Pony producers Kevin Cousins and Christina Gillett
- All in a day’s work: The tack shop manager
- In the spotlight: Irishman Denis Lynch’s Tokyo prospect Cristello
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- The healthy athlete: How to avoid infections at home and away
Kit
- Competition ready: We help you find the perfect pair of breeches for shows
Reports
- Dressage: All England Dressage Festival Premier League at Hickstead
- Showjumping: Wellington CSI, Italy, Bicton Arena, South View and more
- Eventing: Science Supplements Firle Place Area Festival and Moreton
- Showing: BSPS Area 13A and BSPS Area 2B
- Point-to-point: Dulverton West Foxhounds and Knutsford Races Club
Hunting
- Hunting Life: Rob Williams to hunt East Sussex and Romney Marsh one day a week and more
- Opinion: Daniel Cherriman
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Gigolo FRH, Isabell Werth’s Atlanta Olympic individual dressage champion
Classified ads
- Horses for sale