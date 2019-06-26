Horse & Hound; 27 June 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 27 June 2019, don’t miss our full report from the Hickstead Derby meeting, including all the showjumping, showing and dressage action. Plus, check out the pictures from our big 135th birthday bash, and we also visit William Fox-Pitt at home. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at maintaining frog health and in ‘H&H interview’ we meet HOYS-winning show producer Emma Boardman. Read our reports from Royal Ascot, eventing from Farley Hall and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 27 June 2019
News
- Riders’ fears over £100 clean air charge
- Developers’ guidance good for off-road riding
- Treat judges better or lose them, shows warned
- Less plastic fantastic for equine businesses
Hickstead Derby meeting
- Showjumping: Teenager makes Derby history, Nuttall reclaims speed title and more
- Comment: Matt Sampson
- Showing: Host of top horses take leading titles
- Dressage: One rider celebrates after scoring four times with a trio of horses
Features
- Happy birthday H&H! Pictures from our party
- At home with: William Fox-Pitt on his comeback
- Tack design: We explore the latest scientific research, plus our pick of saddles
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The rosette maker
- Property: With space for a cross-country course
- Motoring: Cars with plenty of room for dogs
- Vet clinic: Maintaining frog health
- H&H interview: HOYS-winning show producer Emma Boardman
- Fix it: Eventer David Doel on the perfect landing stride
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Racing: Hayley Turner
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
- Hunting: Frank Houghton Brown
Reports
- Racing: Royal Ascot and bloodstock
- Eventing: Farley Hall, Arville and highlights
- Dressage: Geesteren and highlights
- Breeding: Bolesworth elite yearling auction
- Showjumping: Bramham
- Showing: Royal Three Counties
- Polo: Guards and more
- Hunting: Royal Three Counties hound show
- Driving: BDS Annual
