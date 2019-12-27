Horse & Hound; 27 December 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale *Friday 27 December*, don’t miss our report from Olympia, including showjumping and dressage action, plus pictures and expert comment. Check out our ‘Reader issue’ — the best pictures from the year, riders competing against the odds, comeback tales and more. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we find out what makes your horse unique, and read our hunting content, we go hunting in northern Italy and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 27 December 2019

News

Ban for rider who kicked and whipped ‘exhausted’ horse

Welfare charities at capacity but hopeful for new laws

Industry is assuring racehorses’ futures

New donkey rider weight limit laws

Olympia report

Dressage: Dujardin leads British whitewash

Showjumping: World Cup qualifier, puissance and more from the Grand Hall

Reader issue



The power of horses: Competing against the odds

New arrivals: Foals welcomed by readers in 2019

Behind the lens: The best snapshots from the year

Comebacks: Tales of defying disaster in 2019

Personal firsts: Celebrating achievements

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The classical rider

Property: Lake District

Vet clinic: What makes horses unique?

H&H interview: Showing sisters Amy and Vikki Smith

Life lessons: Dressage rider Laura Tomlinson

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Laura Kraut

Hunting: John Holliday

Hunting

A day’s hunting: In northern Italy, plus with the Essex with Farmers and Union

Farquhar’s diary: Out with the Zetland

Hunter of a lifetime: “Bold and brave” Paddy

From the field: Invaluable hunting friends

Legends of the chase: Douglas Hunt

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Classified ads



Horses for sale

