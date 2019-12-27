Horse & Hound; 27 December 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale *Friday 27 December*, don’t miss our report from Olympia, including showjumping and dressage action, plus pictures and expert comment. Check out our ‘Reader issue’ — the best pictures from the year, riders competing against the odds, comeback tales and more. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we find out what makes your horse unique, and read our hunting content, we go hunting in northern Italy and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 27 December 2019
News
- Ban for rider who kicked and whipped ‘exhausted’ horse
- Welfare charities at capacity but hopeful for new laws
- Industry is assuring racehorses’ futures
- New donkey rider weight limit laws
Olympia report
- Dressage: Dujardin leads British whitewash
- Showjumping: World Cup qualifier, puissance and more from the Grand Hall
Reader issue
- The power of horses: Competing against the odds
- New arrivals: Foals welcomed by readers in 2019
- Behind the lens: The best snapshots from the year
- Comebacks: Tales of defying disaster in 2019
- Personal firsts: Celebrating achievements
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The classical rider
- Property: Lake District
- Vet clinic: What makes horses unique?
- H&H interview: Showing sisters Amy and Vikki Smith
- Life lessons: Dressage rider Laura Tomlinson
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Laura Kraut
- Hunting: John Holliday
Hunting
- A day’s hunting: In northern Italy, plus with the Essex with Farmers and Union
- Farquhar’s diary: Out with the Zetland
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Bold and brave” Paddy
- From the field: Invaluable hunting friends
- Legends of the chase: Douglas Hunt
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
Classified ads
- Horses for sale