Horse & Hound; 26 September 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 26 September 2019, don’t miss our preview ahead of this year’s Horse of the Year Show, plus check out our ‘Property special’ including how to get the best set-up for your budget. We also have all the latest products and styles to the market, and we chat to para dressage gold medallist Georgia Wilson. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’, we take a look at asthma in horses and read our exclusive comment from Mary King. We also have reports from across the disciplines, including eventing from Blenheim, out and about with the Cotswold hunt, team chasing an much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 26 September 2019
News
- Mental health: empowering equestrians to help their friends
- The difference between colic cover and colic cost
HOYS preview
- Stars of the future: How the show has always produced young equine stars
- In-hand champions: What makes the supreme accolade so prestigious
Property special
- Adding value: Investing in additional facilities
- More for your money: Getting the best set-up for your budget
Feature
- New in the ring: Latest products to hit the market
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The RDA chief
- Property: In Berkshire
- Motoring: Our expert checks out towing cars
- Vet clinic: Does your horse have asthma?
- H&H interview: Para gold medallist Georgia Wilson
- Fix it: Dressage rider Maria Eilberg on encouraging horses to bend
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Mary King
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Peter Charles
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
Reports
- Eventing: Blenheim, Allerton Park and more
- Dressage: Field House and highlights
- Breeding: World Breeding Championships
- Showjumping: Arena UK, highlights and more
- Showing: BSHA National Championships and more
- Hunting: Out and about with the Cotswold and more
- Driving: Osborne Championships
- Team chasing: Atherstone
- Endurance: Boyton Hall
Classified ads
