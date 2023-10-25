Horse & Hound; 26 October 2023





This week's H&H interview is with Champion jockey William Buick, where we find out what motivates him, and we take a look at a day in the life of a Riding for the Disabled Association volunteer. We also put put the spotlight on winter feeding, and in this week's Vet Clinic pages, we investigate tapeworm and shed light on ways to tackle the parasite. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Joe Trunkfield for dressage and showjumping aficionados. This week's reports pages cover eventing, including a full report from Maryland 5 Star, plus dressage, showing, showjumping and racing.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 26 October 2023

News

Move to ban waste carpet in equestrian surfaces

British Dressage announces new tests

How far is too far in equine breeding techniques?

Horse sport confirmed for 2028 Olympics

Hunting special

‘There’s nowhere as beautiful as…’: Why we love where we hunt

Hound hero: Heythrop Grapevine 15

Why should children go hunting?: Life skills

Once more unto the breach…: Interview with British Hound Sports Association’s Olly Hughes

From the field: Covertside chat

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Joe Trunkfield

People and horses

H&H interview: Champion jockey William Buick on what motivates him

All in a day’s work: Riding for the Disabled Association volunteer

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Tapeworm: a worsening problem?: Ways to tackle the parasite

Feeding

Seeking condition: Feeds for horses looking to gain or maintain weight

Forage and flourish: Winter feeding advice

Reports

Eventing: Maryland five-star, Oasby, Littleton Manor and Bovington

Showing: BSPS Heritage Championships

Dressage: Aintree High Profile, Associated Championships at Bury Farm, Burrows Court and Stourport Riding Centre

Showjumping: Winter Classic at Aintree International Arena

Racing: British Champions Day

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

