Horse & Hound; 26 October 2023

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 26 October, don’t miss the hunting special, which includes a look at the places we love to hunt and why, plus why children should give it a go and lots more. This week’s H&H interview is with Champion jockey William Buick, where we find out what motivates him, and we take a look at a day in the life of a Riding for the Disabled Association volunteer. We also put put the spotlight on winter feeding, and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate tapeworm and shed light on ways to tackle the parasite. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Joe Trunkfield for dressage and showjumping aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, including a full report from Maryland 5 Star, plus dressage, showing, showjumping and racing. for sport fans to enjoy.
News
- Move to ban waste carpet in equestrian surfaces
- British Dressage announces new tests
- How far is too far in equine breeding techniques?
- Horse sport confirmed for 2028 Olympics
Hunting special
- ‘There’s nowhere as beautiful as…’: Why we love where we hunt
- Hound hero: Heythrop Grapevine 15
- Why should children go hunting?: Life skills
- Once more unto the breach…: Interview with British Hound Sports Association’s Olly Hughes
- From the field: Covertside chat
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Joe Trunkfield
People and horses
- H&H interview: Champion jockey William Buick on what motivates him
- All in a day’s work: Riding for the Disabled Association volunteer
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Tapeworm: a worsening problem?: Ways to tackle the parasite
Feeding
- Seeking condition: Feeds for horses looking to gain or maintain weight
- Forage and flourish: Winter feeding advice
Reports
- Eventing: Maryland five-star, Oasby, Littleton Manor and Bovington
- Showing: BSPS Heritage Championships
- Dressage: Aintree High Profile, Associated Championships at Bury Farm, Burrows Court and Stourport Riding Centre
- Showjumping: Winter Classic at Aintree International Arena
- Racing: British Champions Day
