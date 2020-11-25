Horse & Hound; 26 November 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 26 November, don’t miss our advent and Christmas gift guide special, with a look into how top riders celebrate, a comprehensive range of present ideas and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore the large intestine and problems that can arise in the hindgut, plus check out our feature on the most capped British event horse in history, Over To You. We also have an interview with bright young eventing star, Yasmin Ingham and read some great hunting content, including a feature on “Carthorse cob” Hobnob, and enjoy our nostalgic feature “Legends of the chase”, in which we find out about Will Dale, the Duke of Beaufort’s huntsman. Plus, read reports from showjumping in Vilamoura and Scotland, Grade One racing action from Haydock Park and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 26 November 2020
News
- Covid-19 updates
- Latest from the FEI General Assembly
- Calls to end bullying
- Challenges facing working mothers in racing
- Rise in road incidents involving horses
- Advances in helmet testing to boost safety
Advent special
- Christmas capers: How the stars celebrate
- Lifting spirits: What’s in your hipflask?
- Deck the stalls: How to make a horse-friendly wreath
Christmas gifts for all
- For her
- For him
- Gifts with a twist
- For children
- For four-legged friends
- Stocking fillers
- Christmas cards
- Book reviews
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Geoff Billington
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People and horses
- H&H interview: Eventer Yasmin Ingham
- 5 minutes with: Dressage Olympic medallist Spencer Wilton
- All in a day’s work: The model horse maker
- Life lessons: Showjumper Geoff Billington
- In the spotlight: Springpond Diamond Legacy
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- The large intestine: How it works and what can go wrong in the hindgut
Features
- Never give up: Horses who’ve made miraculous recoveries
- Dogs on the yard: From bulldogs to whippets
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with: The Worcestershire
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Carthorse cob” Hobnob
- Pre-lockdown action: Hardy riders out on Exmoor
- Comment: Charles Frampton
- Legends of the chase: Will Dale, the Duke of Beaufort’s huntsman
Reports
- Showjumping: Nations Cup at Vilamoura, action from Scotland and more
- Racing: Haydock
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Over To You, the most capped British event horse of all time
Classified ads
- Horses for sale