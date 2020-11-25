Horse & Hound; 26 November 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 26 November, don’t miss our advent and Christmas gift guide special, with a look into how top riders celebrate, a comprehensive range of present ideas and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore the large intestine and problems that can arise in the hindgut, plus check out our feature on the most capped British event horse in history, Over To You. We also have an interview with bright young eventing star, Yasmin Ingham and read some great hunting content, including a feature on “Carthorse cob” Hobnob, and enjoy our nostalgic feature “Legends of the chase”, in which we find out about Will Dale, the Duke of Beaufort’s huntsman. Plus, read reports from showjumping in Vilamoura and Scotland, Grade One racing action from Haydock Park and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 26 November 2020

News

Covid-19 updates

Latest from the FEI General Assembly

Calls to end bullying

Challenges facing working mothers in racing

Rise in road incidents involving horses

Advances in helmet testing to boost safety

Advent special

Christmas capers: How the stars celebrate

Lifting spirits: What’s in your hipflask?

Deck the stalls: How to make a horse-friendly wreath

Christmas gifts for all

For her

For him

Gifts with a twist

For children

For four-legged friends

Stocking fillers

Christmas cards

Book reviews

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Geoff Billington

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

H&H interview: Eventer Yasmin Ingham

5 minutes with: Dressage Olympic medallist Spencer Wilton

All in a day’s work: The model horse maker

Life lessons: Showjumper Geoff Billington

In the spotlight: Springpond Diamond Legacy

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The large intestine: How it works and what can go wrong in the hindgut

Features



Never give up: Horses who’ve made miraculous recoveries

Dogs on the yard: From bulldogs to whippets

Hunting

A day’s hunting with: The Worcestershire

Hunter of a lifetime: “Carthorse cob” Hobnob

Pre-lockdown action: Hardy riders out on Exmoor

Comment: Charles Frampton

Legends of the chase: Will Dale, the Duke of Beaufort’s huntsman

Reports

Showjumping: Nations Cup at Vilamoura, action from Scotland and more

Racing: Haydock

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Over To You, the most capped British event horse of all time

Classified ads



