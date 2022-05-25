Horse & Hound; 26 May 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 26 May, features our showjumping special, which includes an introduction to rider Adam Botham, his team and his star horse Ebanking, plus three leading national riders explain how their businesses run and what keeps them keen and there’s much more besides. We also bring you our property special, which includes a look at how to buy on a tight budget and we focus on sustainability and how to future-proof your property. We also bring you an interview with successful show horse producer Matthew Ainsworth. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how researchers are working to further understanding of equine grass sickness, plus the latest on leg surgery and anaesthesia, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and pointing to hunting for readers to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 26 May 2022
News
- “Applause” for report on ethical horse management
- Where to draw the line on equine treatment
- Using science to improve welfare and performance
- New judges’ system aims also to benefit riders
Showjumping special
- “It’s amazing and exciting – I’m feeling really motivated”: Meet Adam Botham, his team and his star horse Ebanking
- The spiralling woes of competing abroad: What you need to prepare for if you want to jump outside Britain
- “How we make it work”: Three leading national riders explain how their businesses run and what keeps them keen
Property special
- The smart money: How to buy on a tight budget
- Future-proof your property: Focus on sustainability
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: John Whitaker
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: Successful show horse producer Matthew Ainsworth
- All in a day’s work: The TikTok farrier
- In the spotlight: Oliver Townend’s ride Ballaghmor Class, Olympic gold medallist
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A complex disease: How researchers are working to further understanding of equine grass sickness, plus the latest on leg surgery and anaesthesia
Kit and property
- Big is beautiful: Check out these sizeable homes
- Prepare for pests: A selection of fly sprays to help your horse get through summer
Reports
- Eventing: Rockingham, Floors Castle, Llanymynech and Firle Place
- Showing: Nottinghamshire County, BSPS Area 2B Lancashire Championships and more
- Dressage: Senior Inter Regionals and Para Home International at Bishop Burton College and more
- Showjumping: South View, Chard Equestrian, Pyecombe and more
- Point-to-point: Melton Hunt Club, Exmoor Foxhounds and Golden Valley
Hunting
- Hunting Life: How hunting helped Anna Boden win the Gaucho Derby, plus Charles Frampton column
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more