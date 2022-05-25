Horse & Hound; 26 May 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 26 May, features our showjumping special, which includes an introduction to rider Adam Botham, his team and his star horse Ebanking, plus three leading national riders explain how their businesses run and what keeps them keen and there’s much more besides. We also bring you our property special, which includes a look at how to buy on a tight budget and we focus on sustainability and how to future-proof your property. We also bring you an interview with successful show horse producer Matthew Ainsworth. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how researchers are working to further understanding of equine grass sickness, plus the latest on leg surgery and anaesthesia, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and pointing to hunting for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 26 May 2022

News

“Applause” for report on ethical horse management

Where to draw the line on equine treatment

Using science to improve welfare and performance

New judges’ system aims also to benefit riders

Showjumping special

“It’s amazing and exciting – I’m feeling really motivated”: Meet Adam Botham, his team and his star horse Ebanking

The spiralling woes of competing abroad: What you need to prepare for if you want to jump outside Britain

“How we make it work”: Three leading national riders explain how their businesses run and what keeps them keen

Property special

The smart money: How to buy on a tight budget

Future-proof your property: Focus on sustainability

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: John Whitaker

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Successful show horse producer Matthew Ainsworth

All in a day’s work: The TikTok farrier

In the spotlight: Oliver Townend’s ride Ballaghmor Class, Olympic gold medallist

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A complex disease: How researchers are working to further understanding of equine grass sickness, plus the latest on leg surgery and anaesthesia

Kit and property

Big is beautiful: Check out these sizeable homes

Prepare for pests: A selection of fly sprays to help your horse get through summer

Reports

Eventing: Rockingham, Floors Castle, Llanymynech and Firle Place

Showing: Nottinghamshire County, BSPS Area 2B Lancashire Championships and more

Dressage: Senior Inter Regionals and Para Home International at Bishop Burton College and more

Showjumping: South View, Chard Equestrian, Pyecombe and more

Point-to-point: Melton Hunt Club, Exmoor Foxhounds and Golden Valley

Hunting

Hunting Life: How hunting helped Anna Boden win the Gaucho Derby, plus Charles Frampton column

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

