Horse & Hound; 26 July 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 26 July 2018, don’t miss our ‘Native special’ including a feature on how the breeds have changed, plus we visit a Dartmoor pony stud and more. Read this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ on sudden death in horses and why it happens, and check out showjumper Laura Renwick’s top tips for improving jump-off turns. We also talk to the new Festival of British Eventing director Peter Phillips and we have reports from across the disciplines from Aachen, the Festival of Hunting and much more.
News
- FEI sets out the future of top-level events
- How hot is too hot to ride?
- Campaign for safer horseboxes
- The effects of riding only on a surface
Native special
- Horse hero: Quirky Connemara Laburnum Richard
- Going native: How native breeds have changed over time and what’s in store for their future
- Newoak Stud: The secrets behind one of the leading Dartmoor pony breeding operations
Feature
- Products: The best hi-vis gear on the market to keep you and your horse safe
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Polo club chairman Jamie Morrison
- Property: Equestrian havens near Hickstead
- Vet clinic: Sudden death in horses and why it happens
- H&H interview: The new Festival of British Eventing director Peter Phillips
- NEW Fix it: Top showjumper Laura Renwick on improving jump-off turns
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Mark Todd
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
Reports
- Eventing: Aachen, Aston-le-Walls and highlights
- Dressage: H&H Festival of Dressage, Aachen, Bicton Arena and Somerford Park
- Showjumping: Aachen, Arena UK, Hartpury, South View and more
- Showing: TSR Summer, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Festival of Hunting, Scottish Horse and Stithians
- Hunting: Festival of Hunting
- Polo: Gold Cup, plus the Indian Empire Shield and British Ladies’ Championship
Classified ads
- Horses for sale