Horse & Hound; 26 July 2018

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 26 July 2018

News

FEI sets out the future of top-level events

How hot is too hot to ride?

Campaign for safer horseboxes

The effects of riding only on a surface

Native special



Horse hero: Quirky Connemara Laburnum Richard

Going native: How native breeds have changed over time and what’s in store for their future

Newoak Stud: The secrets behind one of the leading Dartmoor pony breeding operations

Feature

Products: The best hi-vis gear on the market to keep you and your horse safe

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Polo club chairman Jamie Morrison

Property: Equestrian havens near Hickstead

Vet clinic: Sudden death in horses and why it happens

H&H interview: The new Festival of British Eventing director Peter Phillips



NEW Fix it: Top showjumper Laura Renwick on improving jump-off turns

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Mark Todd

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Hunting: Charles Frampton

Reports

Eventing: Aachen , Aston-le-Walls and highlights



, Aston-le-Walls and highlights Dressage: H&H Festival of Dressage, Aachen, Bicton Arena and Somerford Park



Showjumping: Aachen, Arena UK, Hartpury, South View and more



Showing: TSR Summer, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Festival of Hunting, Scottish Horse and Stithians

Hunting: Festival of Hunting

Polo: Gold Cup, plus the Indian Empire Shield and British Ladies’ Championship

Horses for sale

