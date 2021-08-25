{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 26 August 2021

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 26 August, we bring you the launch of the 2021 H&H Awards, with information on how you can make nominations. Plus, you can read our Bicton CCI5* preview, which includes a look around the cross-country course with Mary King and much more. Plus, reflect on the incredible career of 2000 Olympic eventing champion Custom Made under David O’Connor, find out about portable X-ray machines, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, dressage and hunting from around the UK.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 26 August 2021

    News

    • Olympic opportunity for equestrianism is one to “grab with both hands”
    • The necessary evil of social media
    • How riders can boost their safety on the road
    • Changes to law on transporting horses

    H&H Awards launch

    • Make your nominations: The Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, are back for the sixth time

    Bicton CCI5* preview

    • H&H interview: Five-star first-timer Will Rawlin
    • “The terrain makes this a real five-star”: Mary King walks the cross-country track

    Features

    •  Can Swedish riders continue their global dominance?: The favourites, the Brits and how to follow
    • Lorries of the stars: What top riders prioritise when looking at transport
    • Safe travels: Making sure your lorry is ready to go

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Pippa Roome
    • Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

    People and horses

    • All in a day’s work: The horsebox valet
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • A picture of health: Portable X-ray machines

    Kit

    • Snug as a bug:A selection of bedding

    Reports

    • Eventing: Somerford Park, Hopetoun, Aston-le-Walls, pony European Championships and more
    • Showjumping: Bolesworth Young Horse Championships, Pyecombe and pony European Championships
    • Showing: Equifest, Coloured Horse and Pony Society Championships, National Pony Society Area 7, and more
    • Dressage: Kings Equestrian Area Festival, Youth Home International, Sheepgate Area Festival, pony European Championships

    Hunting

    • Rydal Hound Show: A harrier sees off the best of the local fellhounds to take the supreme championship

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport:Custom Made, the 2000 Olympic eventing champion under David O’Connor

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

