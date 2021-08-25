Horse & Hound; 26 August 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 26 August, we bring you the launch of the 2021 H&H Awards, with information on how you can make nominations. Plus, you can read our Bicton CCI5* preview, which includes a look around the cross-country course with Mary King and much more. Plus, reflect on the incredible career of 2000 Olympic eventing champion Custom Made under David O’Connor, find out about portable X-ray machines, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, dressage and hunting from around the UK.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 26 August 2021
News
- Olympic opportunity for equestrianism is one to “grab with both hands”
- The necessary evil of social media
- How riders can boost their safety on the road
- Changes to law on transporting horses
H&H Awards launch
- Make your nominations: The Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, are back for the sixth time
Bicton CCI5* preview
- H&H interview: Five-star first-timer Will Rawlin
- “The terrain makes this a real five-star”: Mary King walks the cross-country track
Features
- Can Swedish riders continue their global dominance?: The favourites, the Brits and how to follow
- Lorries of the stars: What top riders prioritise when looking at transport
- Safe travels: Making sure your lorry is ready to go
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- All in a day’s work: The horsebox valet
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A picture of health: Portable X-ray machines
Kit
- Snug as a bug:A selection of bedding
Reports
- Eventing: Somerford Park, Hopetoun, Aston-le-Walls, pony European Championships and more
- Showjumping: Bolesworth Young Horse Championships, Pyecombe and pony European Championships
- Showing: Equifest, Coloured Horse and Pony Society Championships, National Pony Society Area 7, and more
- Dressage: Kings Equestrian Area Festival, Youth Home International, Sheepgate Area Festival, pony European Championships
Hunting
- Rydal Hound Show: A harrier sees off the best of the local fellhounds to take the supreme championship
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport:Custom Made, the 2000 Olympic eventing champion under David O’Connor
Classified ads
- Horses for sale