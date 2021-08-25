Horse & Hound; 26 August 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 26 August, we bring you the launch of the 2021 H&H Awards, with information on how you can make nominations. Plus, you can read our Bicton CCI5* preview, which includes a look around the cross-country course with Mary King and much more. Plus, reflect on the incredible career of 2000 Olympic eventing champion Custom Made under David O’Connor, find out about portable X-ray machines, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, dressage and hunting from around the UK.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 26 August 2021

News

Olympic opportunity for equestrianism is one to “grab with both hands”

The necessary evil of social media

How riders can boost their safety on the road

Changes to law on transporting horses

H&H Awards launch

Make your nominations: The Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, are back for the sixth time

Bicton CCI5* preview

H&H interview: Five-star first-timer Will Rawlin

“The terrain makes this a real five-star”: Mary King walks the cross-country track

Features

Can Swedish riders continue their global dominance?: The favourites, the Brits and how to follow

Can Swedish riders continue their global dominance?: The favourites, the Brits and how to follow Lorries of the stars: What top riders prioritise when looking at transport

Safe travels: Making sure your lorry is ready to go

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses



All in a day’s work: The horsebox valet

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A picture of health: Portable X-ray machines

Kit

Snug as a bug:A selection of bedding

Reports

Eventing: Somerford Park, Hopetoun, Aston-le-Walls, pony European Championships and more

Showjumping: Bolesworth Young Horse Championships, Pyecombe and pony European Championships

Showing: Equifest, Coloured Horse and Pony Society Championships, National Pony Society Area 7, and more

Dressage: Kings Equestrian Area Festival, Youth Home International, Sheepgate Area Festival, pony European Championships

Hunting

Rydal Hound Show: A harrier sees off the best of the local fellhounds to take the supreme championship

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport:Custom Made, the 2000 Olympic eventing champion under David O’Connor

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine