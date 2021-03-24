{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 25 March 2021

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 25 March, we bring you the back to action special, which includes advice on how to adopt a competitive mindset, a look at rider nutrition and more. We also bring you the Welsh special, which includes an interview with National Hunt trainer Evan Williams and a look back on the career of Mister Softee, who won an individual Olympic medal with David Broome. You can also read veterinary advice on what’s involved in rehydrating a sick horse or restoring the body’s natural fluid balance and much more. We also have a comprehensive report from racing at Cheltenham and international showjumping from Florida.

    News

    • Tokyo Olympic qualification concerns
    • Brexit challenges: “Changes can be brought about”
    • Mitigation hoped to minimise EHV spread
    • Positive signs for post-Covid recovery

    Back to action special

    • A competitive mindset: How to crank up your motivation and prepare for post-pandemic success
    • Fuel your performance: Why nutrition is vital for riders as well as horses
    • Fit and raring to go: Make sure your horse is conditioned for the restart

    Wales special

    • H&H interview: Trainer Evan Williams
    • Welsh escapes: Check out these properties
    • Wonderful Wales: Why the land of dragons is an equestrian paradise
    • Legends of the sport: Mister Softee, who won an individual Olympic medal with David Broome

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Carl Hester
    • Showing: Stuart Hollings

    People and horses

    • All in a day’s work: The portrait photographer
    • 5 minutes with: Event rider Tom Jackson
    • In the spotlight: Sonnar Murray-Brown’s grand prix ride Erlentanz TSF
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Focus on fluids: What’s involved in rehydrating a sick horse or restoring the body’s natural fluid balance? We find out

    Kit

    • The best leg up: A selection of technical stirrups

    Cheltenham report

    • “All hail the Queen of Cheltenham”: Rachael Blackmore becomes the first female to take the leading jockey title at the Festival

    Hunting

    • “Always trust your hounds”: Andrew Cook on his 30-year career in hunting
    • Legends of the chase: Joe Maiden, the huntsman who did not let losing a leg curtail his career
    • “Hunting is who we are”: History of hunting art
    • Opinion: Robert McCarthy
    • Hunter of a lifetime: Brien, the “black cobby thing” who any member of the family can ride

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Florida

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

