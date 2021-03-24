Horse & Hound; 25 March 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 25 March, we bring you the back to action special, which includes advice on how to adopt a competitive mindset, a look at rider nutrition and more. We also bring you the Welsh special, which includes an interview with National Hunt trainer Evan Williams and a look back on the career of Mister Softee, who won an individual Olympic medal with David Broome. You can also read veterinary advice on what’s involved in rehydrating a sick horse or restoring the body’s natural fluid balance and much more. We also have a comprehensive report from racing at Cheltenham and international showjumping from Florida.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 25 March 2021

News

Tokyo Olympic qualification concerns

Brexit challenges: “Changes can be brought about”

Mitigation hoped to minimise EHV spread

Positive signs for post-Covid recovery

Back to action special



A competitive mindset: How to crank up your motivation and prepare for post-pandemic success

Fuel your performance: Why nutrition is vital for riders as well as horses

Fit and raring to go: Make sure your horse is conditioned for the restart

Wales special

H&H interview: Trainer Evan Williams

Welsh escapes: Check out these properties

Wonderful Wales: Why the land of dragons is an equestrian paradise

Legends of the sport: Mister Softee, who won an individual Olympic medal with David Broome

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

All in a day’s work: The portrait photographer

5 minutes with: Event rider Tom Jackson

In the spotlight: Sonnar Murray-Brown’s grand prix ride Erlentanz TSF

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary



Vet clinic

Focus on fluids: What’s involved in rehydrating a sick horse or restoring the body’s natural fluid balance? We find out

Kit

The best leg up: A selection of technical stirrups

Cheltenham report

“All hail the Queen of Cheltenham”: Rachael Blackmore becomes the first female to take the leading jockey title at the Festival

Hunting

“Always trust your hounds”: Andrew Cook on his 30-year career in hunting

Legends of the chase: Joe Maiden, the huntsman who did not let losing a leg curtail his career

“Hunting is who we are”: History of hunting art

Opinion: Robert McCarthy

Hunter of a lifetime: Brien, the “black cobby thing” who any member of the family can ride

Reports

Showjumping: Florida

