Horse & Hound; 25 March 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 25 March, we bring you the back to action special, which includes advice on how to adopt a competitive mindset, a look at rider nutrition and more. We also bring you the Welsh special, which includes an interview with National Hunt trainer Evan Williams and a look back on the career of Mister Softee, who won an individual Olympic medal with David Broome. You can also read veterinary advice on what’s involved in rehydrating a sick horse or restoring the body’s natural fluid balance and much more. We also have a comprehensive report from racing at Cheltenham and international showjumping from Florida.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 25 March 2021
News
- Tokyo Olympic qualification concerns
- Brexit challenges: “Changes can be brought about”
- Mitigation hoped to minimise EHV spread
- Positive signs for post-Covid recovery
Back to action special
- A competitive mindset: How to crank up your motivation and prepare for post-pandemic success
- Fuel your performance: Why nutrition is vital for riders as well as horses
- Fit and raring to go: Make sure your horse is conditioned for the restart
Wales special
- H&H interview: Trainer Evan Williams
- Welsh escapes: Check out these properties
- Wonderful Wales: Why the land of dragons is an equestrian paradise
- Legends of the sport: Mister Softee, who won an individual Olympic medal with David Broome
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- All in a day’s work: The portrait photographer
- 5 minutes with: Event rider Tom Jackson
- In the spotlight: Sonnar Murray-Brown’s grand prix ride Erlentanz TSF
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Focus on fluids: What’s involved in rehydrating a sick horse or restoring the body’s natural fluid balance? We find out
Kit
- The best leg up: A selection of technical stirrups
Cheltenham report
- “All hail the Queen of Cheltenham”: Rachael Blackmore becomes the first female to take the leading jockey title at the Festival
Hunting
- “Always trust your hounds”: Andrew Cook on his 30-year career in hunting
- Legends of the chase: Joe Maiden, the huntsman who did not let losing a leg curtail his career
- “Hunting is who we are”: History of hunting art
- Opinion: Robert McCarthy
- Hunter of a lifetime: Brien, the “black cobby thing” who any member of the family can ride
Reports
- Showjumping: Florida
