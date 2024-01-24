Horse & Hound; 25 January 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 25 January, don’t miss our interview with highly victorious Flat jockey Hayley Turner. We also take a look at how horses can take you round the world, meet legend of the sport, Carl Hester’s Nip Tuck and find out about some bargain racehorses that have gone on to success. Plus, in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we review messages from the British Equine Veterinary Association Congress. We have an exclusive column from Graham Fletcher for showjumping aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the Bicester with Whaddon Chase, plus meet hunter of a lifetime Lulu, a “dreamboat” who “came with a caution”.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 25 January 2024

News

Weeks to decide on 2028 Olympic eventing format

Details of eventing abandonment policy

Collaboration key in fighting wormer resistance

Industry has to act to ensure it is viable

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People & horses

H&H interview: Hayley Turner

All in a day’s work: The British Horse Society director of safety

The way we were: Our nostalgia series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Current affairs: Messages from British Equine Veterinary Association Congress

Features

Groom guises: A light-hearted look at “helping” hands

Globetrotting grooms: How horses can take you round the world

Vanir Kamira: Book extract

‘You couldn’t buy a cow at that price’: Bargain racehorses

Feeding the fusspot: Nutrition for competition horses who are fussy eaters

Kit and property

Breathe easy: Support the respiratory system 30 Room to spare Properties with ancillary accommodation

Hunting

A sporting set-up: Bicester with Whaddon Chase

Hunter of a lifetime: Lulu, a “dreamboat” who “came with a caution”

Reports

Dressage: Addington Equestrian and more

Showjumping: Aintree and more

Racing: Lingfield Park and Thurles

Point-to-point: Heythrop and more

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Carl Hester’s Nip Tuck

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

