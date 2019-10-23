Horse & Hound; 24 October 2019
In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 24 October 2019, don’t miss our ‘Hunting special’ — packed full of interesting features, interviews and much more, including how to improve your hunter’s manners and what makes a great field master. Read our feature on some riders’ unusual pets (including two lion cubs…) and check out this week’s ‘Vet clinic’, we focus on a novel treatment using bone marrow. Read our reports from across the disciplines including eventing action from France, racing from Champions Day at Ascot and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 October 2019
News
- Experts aim to bust chestnut mare myth
- Firework laws are ‘not working’
- Tokyo qualifications: what happens next
- Government pledges to enhance animal welfare
Hunting special
- Train your hunter: Improving a horse’s manners for the hunting field
- Dream job? How to work within the hunt industry
- Hound hero: The “near perfect” Melbreak Crafty 16
- Lord Mancroft: We talk to the MFHA chairman
- From the field: What makes a great field master
- Hunt directory: A guide to the packs for this season
Features
- Unusual pets: The riders with some unique furry friends
- Stabling innovations: The different options
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The pony therapist
- Property: The Dales
- Vet clinic: A novel treatment using bone marrow
- H&H interview: Badminton director Hugh Thomas on standing down
- Fix it: Show producer Victoria Hesford advises how to achieve the perfect canter
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
Reports
- Eventing: Mondial Du Lion and more
- Dressage: Senior Home International and highlights
- Showjumping: Crofton Manor and highlights
- Showing: BSPS Heritage Championships
- Racing: Ascot
Classified ads
