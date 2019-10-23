Horse & Hound; 24 October 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 24 October 2019, don’t miss our ‘Hunting special’ — packed full of interesting features, interviews and much more, including how to improve your hunter’s manners and what makes a great field master. Read our feature on some riders’ unusual pets (including two lion cubs…) and check out this week’s ‘Vet clinic’, we focus on a novel treatment using bone marrow. Read our reports from across the disciplines including eventing action from France, racing from Champions Day at Ascot and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 October 2019

News

Experts aim to bust chestnut mare myth

Firework laws are ‘not working’

Tokyo qualifications: what happens next

Government pledges to enhance animal welfare

Hunting special



Train your hunter: Improving a horse’s manners for the hunting field

Dream job? How to work within the hunt industry

Hound hero: The “near perfect” Melbreak Crafty 16

Lord Mancroft: We talk to the MFHA chairman

From the field: What makes a great field master

Hunt directory: A guide to the packs for this season

Features

Unusual pets: The riders with some unique furry friends

Stabling innovations: The different options

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The pony therapist

Property: The Dales

Vet clinic: A novel treatment using bone marrow

H&H interview: Badminton director Hugh Thomas on standing down

Fix it: Show producer Victoria Hesford advises how to achieve the perfect canter

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Reports

Eventing: Mondial Du Lion and more

Dressage: Senior Home International and highlights

Showjumping: Crofton Manor and highlights

Showing: BSPS Heritage Championships

Racing: Ascot

Classified ads



Horses for sale

