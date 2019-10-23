Trending:

Horse & Hound; 24 October 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 24 October 2019, don’t miss our ‘Hunting special’ — packed full of interesting features, interviews and much more, including how to improve your hunter’s manners and what makes a great field master. Read our feature on some riders’ unusual pets (including two lion cubs…) and check out this week’s ‘Vet clinic’, we focus on a novel treatment using bone marrow. Read our reports from across the disciplines including eventing action from France, racing from Champions Day at Ascot and much more.

News

  • Experts aim to bust chestnut mare myth
  • Firework laws are ‘not working’
  • Tokyo qualifications: what happens next
  • Government pledges to enhance animal welfare

Hunting special

  • Train your hunter: Improving a horse’s manners for the hunting field
  • Dream job? How to work within the hunt industry
  • Hound hero: The “near perfect” Melbreak Crafty 16
  • Lord Mancroft: We talk to the MFHA chairman
  • From the field: What makes a great field master
  • Hunt directory: A guide to the packs for this season

Features

  • Unusual pets: The riders with some unique furry friends
  • Stabling innovations: The different options

Regulars

  • All in a day’s work: The pony therapist
  • Property: The Dales
  • Vet clinic: A novel treatment using bone marrow
  • H&H interview: Badminton director Hugh Thomas on standing down
  • Fix it: Show producer Victoria Hesford advises how to achieve the perfect canter
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

  • Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
  • Eventing: Pippa Roome
  • Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
  • Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
  • Showing: Simon Reynolds

Reports

  • Eventing: Mondial Du Lion and more
  • Dressage: Senior Home International and highlights
  • Showjumping: Crofton Manor and highlights
  • Showing: BSPS Heritage Championships
  • Racing: Ascot

