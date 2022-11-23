Horse & Hound; 24 November 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 24 November, features our advent special, which not only includes a brilliant equine-themed advent calendar cover, but also takes a look at how show horses and ponies are prepared for the pre-Christmas London International Horse Show, how professionals keep their motivation at this time of year, and more. Also in this week’s issue, there is an interview with eventing world number one Tim Price, and the Vet Clinic pages take a look at why might a horse develop choke – and what to do if it happens. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March, Julie Templeton and Kim Bailey for eventing, showing and racing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our nostalgia feature, we deep dive into the career of Night Nurse, who was ranked as Timeform’s best hurdler of all time. While in this week’s hunting pages, we ask what makes a great field master’s horse? Plus former master and huntsman Charles Stirling designs a dream hunting day and plenty more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 24 November 2022

News

Details of Paris Olympics confirmed

New rules on blood and dangerous riding

Study shows concerns over antibiotic use

Banned trainer competed under false name

Advent special

Soldiering on to London: Preparing horses and ponies for showing classes at the Christmas show

Festive fitness: How the professionals keep their motivation at this time of year

Legends and lores: Horsey Christmas traditions around the world

Cool yule fun: Enjoy yourself with equine events and activities this Christmas

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Piggy March

Showing: Julie Templeton

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

H&H interview: Eventing world number one Tim Price

All in a day’s work: The cartoonist

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

An unwelcome obstruction: Why might a horse develop choke – and what to do if it happens

Kit focus

New in the ring: A vegan leather-look helmet, an infrapower leg wrap and a high-vis vest with LED lights

Hunting

‘A different breed’: What makes a great field master’s horse?

Fantasy hunting: Former master and huntsman Charles Stirling designs a dream day

Track and field stars: Retraining of Racehorses Racing to Hunting Challenge during a day with the Kimblewick

Melton Hunt Club Ride: Will Bishop narrowly beats his fiancée Harriet Walker

Reports

Showjumping: Global Champions Playoffs, Morris winter classic and more

Dressage: BD Associated Championships, Beaver Hall and more

Racing: Haydock Park and Ascot

Point-to-point: Dunsmore and Carmarthenshire

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Night Nurse, who was ranked as Timeform’s best hurdler of all time

