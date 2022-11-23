{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 24 November 2022

Horse & Hound

    • This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 24 November, features our advent special, which not only includes a brilliant equine-themed advent calendar cover, but also takes a look at how show horses and ponies are prepared for the pre-Christmas London International Horse Show, how professionals keep their motivation at this time of year, and more. Also in this week’s issue, there is an interview with eventing world number one Tim Price, and the Vet Clinic pages take a look at why might a horse develop choke – and what to do if it happens. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March, Julie Templeton and Kim Bailey for eventing, showing and racing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our nostalgia feature, we deep dive into the career of Night Nurse, who was ranked as Timeform’s best hurdler of all time. While in this week’s hunting pages, we ask what makes a great field master’s horse? Plus former master and huntsman Charles Stirling designs a dream hunting day and plenty more.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 24 November 2022

    News

    • Details of Paris Olympics confirmed
    • New rules on blood and dangerous riding
    • Study shows concerns over antibiotic use
    • Banned trainer competed under false name

    Advent special

    • Soldiering on to London: Preparing horses and ponies for showing classes at the Christmas show
    • Festive fitness: How the professionals keep their motivation at this time of year
    • Legends and lores: Horsey Christmas traditions around the world
    • Cool yule fun: Enjoy yourself with equine events and activities this Christmas

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Piggy March
    • Showing: Julie Templeton
    • Racing: Kim Bailey

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Eventing world number one Tim Price
    • All in a day’s work: The cartoonist
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • An unwelcome obstruction: Why might a horse develop choke – and what to do if it happens

    Kit focus

    • New in the ring: A vegan leather-look helmet, an infrapower leg wrap and a high-vis vest with LED lights

    Hunting

    • ‘A different breed’: What makes a great field master’s horse?
    • Fantasy hunting: Former master and huntsman Charles Stirling designs a dream day
    • Track and field stars: Retraining of Racehorses Racing to Hunting Challenge during a day with the Kimblewick
    • Melton Hunt Club Ride: Will Bishop narrowly beats his fiancée Harriet Walker

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Global Champions Playoffs, Morris winter classic and more
    • Dressage: BD Associated Championships, Beaver Hall and more
    • Racing: Haydock Park and Ascot
    • Point-to-point: Dunsmore and Carmarthenshire

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport: Night Nurse, who was ranked as Timeform’s best hurdler of all time

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

    Get your magazine