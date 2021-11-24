Horse & Hound; 25 November 2021

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 25 November, is our advent calendar front cover, which will bring you a daily delight from 1 December right through until Christmas. Also inside our festive advent issue are some special recipes for our equine friends and a fun feature on how equestrians cope with the festivities. This week’s H&H Interview is with young event rider Felicity Collins, while in Vet Clinic we examine the digital flexor tendon sheath and our Legend of the Sport focus features Dawn Run, the Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle hero. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features, including our report from the Melton Hunt Club ride.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine – save 50% during Black Friday sale
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 25 November 2021
News
- Paris 2024: teams of three get the nod
- We must demonstrate ethics for sport to survive
- Natural whiskers become the norm as major show bans trimming
- Closure of major riding school sparks viability debate
Advent special
- Christmas characters: How equestrian stereotypes cope with the festivities
- Pony puddings: Recipes for our equine friends
- Winter wonderlands: Top-class sport during the festive season
- Festive flicks: Best horsey movies for a night in
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
People and horses
- H&H interview: Young event rider Felicity Collins
- All in a day’s work: The skijoring champion
- Five minutes with… Show horse producer Danielle Heath
- In the spotlight: International grand prix winner Kristjan
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Taking care of tendons: The digital flexor tendon sheath – what is it, what injuries can occur in this area and what’s the prognosis?
Kit and property
- Rural splendour: Farmhouses with plenty of grazing land
- New in the ring: Boots, riding leggings and unusually flavoured treats for horses
- Right as rain: Kit to help you and your horses through a web winter
Hunting
- “The whole field roared, ‘Tally-ho!’”: Hunting in Sweden
- Hunter of a lifetime: Mr Nipper, who loved jumping, but not people or hounds
- Melton Hunt Club Ride: All the action
- Opinion: Daniel Cherriman
- Fantasy hunting with Lauderlale master and huntsman Claire Bellamy
Reports
- Showjumping: Global Champions Prague Playoffs and more
- Showing: SEIB Search for a Star Championships
- Dressage: BD Associated Championships, Solihull EC, The Grange EC and more
- Racing: Haydock and Ascot
- Point-to-point: Carmarthenshire and Waveney Harriers
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Dawn Run, the Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle hero
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more