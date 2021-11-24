Horse & Hound; 25 November 2021





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 25 November, is our advent calendar front cover, which will bring you a daily delight from 1 December right through until Christmas. Also inside our festive advent issue are some special recipes for our equine friends and a fun feature on how equestrians cope with the festivities. This week’s H&H Interview is with young event rider Felicity Collins, while in Vet Clinic we examine the digital flexor tendon sheath and our Legend of the Sport focus features Dawn Run, the Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle hero. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features, including our report from the Melton Hunt Club ride.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 25 November 2021

News



Paris 2024: teams of three get the nod

We must demonstrate ethics for sport to survive

Natural whiskers become the norm as major show bans trimming

Closure of major riding school sparks viability debate

Advent special

Christmas characters: How equestrian stereotypes cope with the festivities

Pony puddings: Recipes for our equine friends

Winter wonderlands: Top-class sport during the festive season

Festive flicks: Best horsey movies for a night in

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

People and horses

H&H interview: Young event rider Felicity Collins

All in a day’s work: The skijoring champion

Five minutes with… Show horse producer Danielle Heath

In the spotlight: International grand prix winner Kristjan

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Taking care of tendons: The digital flexor tendon sheath – what is it, what injuries can occur in this area and what’s the prognosis?

Kit and property

Rural splendour: Farmhouses with plenty of grazing land

New in the ring: Boots, riding leggings and unusually flavoured treats for horses

Right as rain: Kit to help you and your horses through a web winter

Hunting

“The whole field roared, ‘Tally-ho!’”: Hunting in Sweden

Hunter of a lifetime: Mr Nipper, who loved jumping, but not people or hounds

Melton Hunt Club Ride: All the action

Opinion: Daniel Cherriman

Fantasy hunting with Lauderlale master and huntsman Claire Bellamy

Reports

Showjumping: Global Champions Prague Playoffs and more

Showing: SEIB Search for a Star Championships

Dressage: BD Associated Championships, Solihull EC, The Grange EC and more

Racing: Haydock and Ascot

Point-to-point: Carmarthenshire and Waveney Harriers

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Dawn Run, the Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle hero

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

