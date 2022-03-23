Horse & Hound; 24 March 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 24 March, contains our showing special, which includes an interview with Lisha Leeman, who discusses breeding HOYS winners and more. We also bring you our full Cheltenham Festival report, plus our kit special too, while in Vet Clinic we look into addressing equine obesity. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 24 March 2022

News

We must “walk the talk” for horse sport to survive

Insulin levels could show laminitis risk

Are pro riders missing out to influencers?

Eventers showing least discomfort are placed higher

Showing special

H&H interview: Lisha Leeman on breeding HOYS winners and more

Providing a modern production package: There’s more to producing show horses and ponies than results in the ring

The youth of today: Is the idea of a novice season outdated or is it still valuable?

Kit special

Best foot forward: Innovations in footwear over the years

Lessen the load: Gadgets to make life easier around the yard

Cheltenham special

“The nation is on first name terms with Rachael now”: Blackmore achieves more firsts at the Festival

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Sam Hutton

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Racing: Davy Russell

People and horses

All in a day’s work: Insurance marketing manager

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

The big issue: Addressing equine obesity

Kit, property and more

Bag a bargain: Horsey homes for under a million

Shine bright: Products

Policies beyond four legs: Insurance expertise

Reports

Eventing: Lincolnshire, Tweseldown and more

Dressage: Keysoe, Merrist Wood and more

Showjumping: Hartpury, Pyecombe and more

Showing: BSPS Areas 6 and 17 and more

Point-to-point: Belvoir, Buccleuch and more

Riding Clubs: Arena Eventing Championships

Hunting

“Everything a huntsman would want”: A day with the North Cornwall

Hunting Life Plus Daniel Cherriman column

Hunter of a lifetime: “Little gem” Sir Watty

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine