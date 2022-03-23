Horse & Hound; 24 March 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 24 March, contains our showing special, which includes an interview with Lisha Leeman, who discusses breeding HOYS winners and more. We also bring you our full Cheltenham Festival report, plus our kit special too, while in Vet Clinic we look into addressing equine obesity. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 24 March 2022
News
- We must “walk the talk” for horse sport to survive
- Insulin levels could show laminitis risk
- Are pro riders missing out to influencers?
- Eventers showing least discomfort are placed higher
Showing special
- H&H interview: Lisha Leeman on breeding HOYS winners and more
- Providing a modern production package: There’s more to producing show horses and ponies than results in the ring
- The youth of today: Is the idea of a novice season outdated or is it still valuable?
Kit special
- Best foot forward: Innovations in footwear over the years
- Lessen the load: Gadgets to make life easier around the yard
Cheltenham special
- “The nation is on first name terms with Rachael now”: Blackmore achieves more firsts at the Festival
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Sam Hutton
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
- Racing: Davy Russell
People and horses
- All in a day’s work: Insurance marketing manager
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- The big issue: Addressing equine obesity
Kit, property and more
- Bag a bargain: Horsey homes for under a million
- Shine bright: Products
- Policies beyond four legs: Insurance expertise
Reports
- Eventing: Lincolnshire, Tweseldown and more
- Dressage: Keysoe, Merrist Wood and more
- Showjumping: Hartpury, Pyecombe and more
- Showing: BSPS Areas 6 and 17 and more
- Point-to-point: Belvoir, Buccleuch and more
- Riding Clubs: Arena Eventing Championships
Hunting
- “Everything a huntsman would want”: A day with the North Cornwall
- Hunting Life Plus Daniel Cherriman column
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Little gem” Sir Watty
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more